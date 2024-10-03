New outdoor shelter provides wellbeing legacy in Over Wyre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thanks to funding from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund administered by Wyre Council, a community hub has gained a new outdoor shelter aimed at providing residents of Preesall and Knott End with an expanded set of nature-based wellbeing sessions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hope Community Care Hub aids and supports those who find themselves in vulnerable situations throughout Over Wyre, such as those experiencing tough financial situations and giving help to those experiencing difficulties.

In partnership with The Bay, The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and South Merseyside’s coastal wellbeing project, the new shelter means that groups can spend time outdoors whatever the weather. Nature and wellbeing projects like The Bay aim to get people outside, connecting with others, learning new skills, taking notice of the world around them, doing some physical activity and giving back through all sorts of nature-based activities, like making bird feeders, completing wildlife surveys and doing bee-friendly planting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne Murray, Community lead for Hope Community Care Hub said ‘Hope is proud to link in with The Bay as one of our partners and is thrilled to have the new seating area and shelter at the side of the Hub. We are delighted to join this effort in doing what we can to help with mental health and wellbeing.’

The outdoor shelter as well as raised growing beds will also be available for use for the whole community outside of the wellbeing sessions, helping the hub to deliver support to those most in need.