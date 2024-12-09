New Minibus. New Adventures. Scouts get their minibus replaced after it was stolen!

By Blackpool Scouts
Contributor
Published 9th Dec 2024
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 10:24 BST
7th Blackpool Scout Group, based at the Freedom Centre on Mereside, had their minibus stolen in May 2023. After lots of fundraising and hard work, the group have had the keys for their new minubus handed over this week.

The new bus looks absolutely fantastic and it's ready to take young people on new adventures up and down the Country. A huge thank you to West Lancashire Freemasons and Mark Francis Matthews - Provincial Grand Master - for supporting the request for match funding.

Also, thank you to the Allsop family, Glasdons, the Gerry Richardson Foundation, all those that donated to the GoFundMe and those that made private donations, for your generosity in helping us replace the minibus.

The minibus has already been on various adventures, not only with the young people from 7th Blackpool but also a number of other groups and sections within Blackpool Scouts, and other community groups including the Masons. Lots more to come!

The new minibusplaceholder image
The new minibus

Rachel Tax, group lead volunteer, said "we are so proud to finally have secured our new minibus and look forward to seeing it out and about for all".

Why not get stuck in and support your local scouts, there's room for loads more! Find out more at blackpoolscouts.org.uk or search Blackpool Scouts on social media.

