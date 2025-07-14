New Italian style daytime eating venue opens in St Annes

A new daytime eating venue has opened in St Annes and they’re getting very positive feedback on Facebook and Google reviews.

Inspired by Naples and the Amalfi Coast, Eat the Italian Way has brought Italian style sandwiches, pasta dishes, pizzette and cannoli to the Fylde Coast. Martyn Pearce, Director, explains “I wanted to raise the standard of the lunchtime offering available in St Annes and Italian sandwiches are full of fresh and tasty ingredients, full of flavour and colour.”

Inspired by a recent trip to Naples and the Amalfi Coast, after many years of visiting various areas of Italy, Martyn decided that this was something that the people of St Annes would really take to. In addition to their signature sandwiches such as Mortadella Bologna Ham and Scamorza smoked cheese with pesto on home made focaccia, there is also a different pasta speciale available every weekday lunchtime. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday lunchtimes fresh pizzette - individual sized pizzas - made on the premises from scratch are served.

There is also a wide variety of tempting cake options, coffee and cold drinks to suit most tastes. Regarding the coffee Martyn says “My partner really likes the smooth taste of the Kimbo espresso coffee brand from Naples so when I decided to open Eat the Italian Way, it was obvious which coffee we would be serving.”

Mortadella & Scamorza with pesto on home made Foccacia

The premises have been refurbished with a bright and inviting interior finished in turquoise and white colour scheme and includes a large feature wall of a scene of the Amalfi Coast with a Piaggio Vespa in front of it for people to have their photo taken on.

There is also a small retail area selling genuine Italian products such as pasta, caffettera and biscuits, including some gluten free options. Eat the Italian Way can be found at 1 St Andrews Road South, St Annes on the Sea and is open Monday to Friday 8.30am-5.30pm and 9.30am-4pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.