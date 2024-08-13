New event for families to let off steam coming to Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand new family festival, the Lancashire Steam & Vintage Festival, is set to sign off the summer in style by bringing generations together for a weekend of fun just days before the big return to school.

The festival takes place Saturday and Sunday, 31st August to 1st September, on farmland in Salwick Road, Wharles.

It will be headlined by a team of stunt performers, Stannage Stunt Team. Their spectacular show features motorbikes, quad bikes and cars in jumps, falls, fires and explosions!

There will be a fairground and big top with circus entertainers and magicians, live music, including Neil Diamond and Freddie Mercury tribute acts, birds of prey, donkey rides, a dog show, mini zoo, tractor puling, chainsaw sculptors, blacksmith and large craft tent, market and trade stalls, delicious food and a licensed beer tent plus a display of more than 600 vintage steam and farm vehicles to ensure the festival has something for everyone.

Its organiser and host is Wharles crop farmer David Martin, who already stages the much-loved annual Fylde Vintage Steam & Farm Show at the same venue in late June.

David said: “The idea is to combine family-friendly activities and lively entertainment with a delightful blend of nostalgia and rural charm, represented by the meticulously restored vintage machinery, including steam engines and classic vehicles, and livestock displays.

“We want to end the summer by making a lot of happy memories for a lot of people.”

Like the Fylde Vintage Steam & Farm Show, the Lancashire Steam & Vintage Festival will have Rosemere Cancer Foundation as its charity partner.

To find out more about the festival, which has on-site camping, and to book tickets, visit https://lancashiresteamandvintagefestival.co.uk

Day entry tickets to the festival are priced at £12 for adults, £4 for children (five to 16 years), £10 concessions and £28 for a family ticket (two adults, two children). Camping (caravans or tents) is £70 from Friday night until Sunday and includes festival entry for two adults and two children.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make

patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk