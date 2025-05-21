A group of retailers in Cleveleys has joined forces to launch a new campaign to encourage coach trips to visit Cleveleys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retailer’s first step has been to publish a brief online survey to canvas opinions amongst retailers on how the town can better attract more coach groups to the coastal town.

Millstores on Nutter Road in the town are leading the initiative with support from other local traders. The survey aims to kickstart a discussion about how retailers can work better together to highlight Cleveleys as a convenient and accessible destination for coach operators planning day trips or stopovers along the Fylde Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owners of Millstores already operate a thriving coach-party destination in Atherton called Ena Mill. It is hoped that this expertise will benefit the town.

Caption left to right: Alex Clayton from Claytons Jewellers, Jon Addis, joint owner of Millstores, Daniel Thornton from Phillips Jewellers, Jon Murray from Plush Home and Giftware and Simon Yates, joint owner of Millstores

Simon Yates, joint owner of Millstores, said: “We’ve known that over the years, Cleveleys has been renowned as a coach party destination. This is our chance to remind people and show people what makes Cleveleys worth a stop. It’s easy to get to, it’s not sprawling, and there’s enough here to fill a couple of hours – with a brew and a chippy tea thrown in.”

Cleveleys is situated between the busier resorts of Blackpool and Fleetwood, making it a potential mid-point on coach tour itineraries. Retailers behind the campaign say the town offers a quieter experience without the congestion of larger destinations, which could appeal to group travel organisers catering to older visitors or those with mobility concerns.

The new 'Coach-Friendly Cleveleys' campaign will highlight a drop-off bay on Victoria Road near the seafront and official parking on Derby Road car park with improved pedestrian access to the town centre being created via the bus station along Princess Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Thornton from Phillips Jewellers added: “The town’s got that classic seaside charm. We’ve got public art along the seafront and views across the Irish Sea as additional draws for tourists. Visitors get a proper day out without it feeling too hectic, and the traders really do appreciate the custom. We’re just making it easier for the coach companies to see what’s here.”

Jon Murray from Plush Home and Giftware added: “It’s not about fancy gimmicks – just good shops, friendly faces and a great shopping experience. Coach Friendly Cleveleys is about reminding people that you don’t need to spend a fortune to have a lovely day out. We’ve got flat terrain ideal for visitors with limited mobility, and everything in the town centre is so close.”

Alex Clayton from Claytons Jewellers said: “Cleveleys has always had loyal locals, but the day-trippers give it that extra buzz. We’ve come together because we know the town’s got something special - we want to remind coaches they are welcome and will be looked after.”

Retailers hope by collaborating, they could increase midweek footfall and strengthen Cleveleys’ profile as a coach-friendly alternative along the Lancashire coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tourism groups have identified coach travel as a growth opportunity in post-pandemic recovery plans, particularly in areas that combine coastal access, walkable centres, and a variety of independent retailers and eateries. The Cleveleys campaign includes downloadable guides, suggested itineraries, and contact information for group booking discounts at participating businesses.

Retailers wishing to add their voice to the town’s coach-friendly campaign can offer feedback via a 5-minute online survey bit.ly/coach-friendly-cleveleys-views