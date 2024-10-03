New charity to support other charities by encouraging a night in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new charitable foundation set up in memory of Treales management consultant and avid rugby fan Tom Clarke, who lost his life to stomach cancer aged just 29-years-old, is making a major award to another local charity, Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The award of £7,500 has been approved by trustees of The Tom Clarke Foundation. Of the sum, £4,375 was raised by a “Tom’s Big Night In”.

The Tom Clarke Foundation launched in April 2022 to mark the first anniversary of Tom’s passing. Its trustees include Tom’s parents Scott and Gill Clarke, former Northampton, England and British and Irish Lion rugby player Ian Hunter, a trio of Tom’s friends, all of which he met while studying business and management at Lancaster University, and a partner at KPMG, who Tom worked with.

The foundation is dedicated to helping Britons whose lives are affected by the inflammatory bowel conditions Crohn’s disease and colitis and also, cancer and the hospice sector.

Tom Clarke, whose The Tom Clarke Foundation is promoting ‘Tom’s Big Night In’ as a fundraising idea

Tom, a former pupil of King Edward VII School, Lytham, (now AKS), was initially diagnosed as celiac (having a gluten intolerance) as a child. However that diagnosis was changed at 16 to Crohn’s disease.

In the summer of 2020, Tom was being treated for what was thought to be a flare-up of his Crohn’s. On 1st November 2020, Tom, who worked in Manchester for KPMG, was admitted to hospital. Within two days, he was told he had stomach cancer.

Doctors went on to discover Tom’s cancer had spread and on 11th November, Tom was told his condition was terminal and he had six months to live.

His father Scott, who works in financial services for Scottish Widows, said: “It was a totally devastating message to receive, however, Tom was stoic about the situation. Tom said that getting upset and worrying about what was happening was just wasted energy.

Tom with his parents Scott and Gill and sister Emily

In December, Tom’s friends started a Just Giving page for a trip to Twickenham so Tom could watch England versus France in the final of the 2020 rugby Six Nations. Within 24 hours, they had raised £3,000. Tom asked for the page to be closed down and for all surplus monies to be donated to Trinity Hospice, Blackpool.

Scott continued: “One of the things Tom wanted to do was to raise some money for charities close to his heart and we started to discuss the idea of setting up a charitable foundation. My old school friend Ian Hunter introduced us to a firm of lawyers, which had experience of this, and Tom sat in on the first meeting, discussing an idea that he knew he would not be alive to see come to fruition.”

Tom started a cycle of chemotherapy at the end of December 2020, which finished in February 2021, but his condition deteriorated. Tom was admitted to Manchester’s The Christie Hospital where he spent the next eight weeks until doctors said they could do no more to help him.

Scott said: “We got Tom home on 1st April and we as a family looked after Tom. A member of the family was by his side 24/7. Never during this whole period did Tom complain. He was strong until the end. Tom passed away peacefully at home on the morning of the 18th April.

“We launched The Tom Clarke Foundation on the anniversary of Tom’s passing. To date, we have raised just shy of £100,000 in Tom’s name both before and since the launch of the foundation. We have had people doing sponsored runs, cycles, walks and hosted golf days.

“Tom died at an age when going out with friends is still a big thing and one of the fundraising activities we are most keen to promote is ‘Tom’s Big Night In’. Instead of going out to a pub or restaurant, you have your friends round for a get-together so you still have the same fun but gift the money you would have spent to a charity via The Tom Clarke Foundation.”

Of those to have taken up the idea is Scott’s friend and work colleague Mark Stewart and his wife Cath, who held a garden party at their Preston home for 100 friends and family.

They organised a hog roast, professional singer and close-up magician for their guests, who paid a token amount to help cover their costs. Fundraising was done using a Just Giving page as well as via a raffle and blind auction on the evening. Including Gift Aid, £4,375 was paid to The Tom Clarke Foundation for the funds to be passed on to Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Cath and Mark Stewart, who organised a ‘Tom’s Big Night In’ garden party at their Preston home

Mark explained: “Both Cath and I have a connection to Rosemere Cancer Foundation through treatment received. I am being treated for prostate cancer at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which has included daily radiotherapy for eight weeks, while Cath had treatment for breast cancer and is thankfully now all clear.

“The way The Tom Clarke Foundation operates is that they ask you to nominate a charity fitting its criteria that means something to you, no matter where it is in the UK. This enables The Tom Clarke Foundation to be a truly national organisation.”

Mark added: “We’d like to thank everyone who attended our event and for their generosity in donating to the charity, including those friends who helped us on that last push to prepare our garden venue and our neighbour, who saved the day with his DJ equipment. I think ‘Tom’s Big Night In’ is a great way to fundraise as those who attend are enjoying an evening for a worthy cause.

“On this occasion, the benefit of raising money for our chosen charity via The Tom Clarke Foundation was that the trustees were able to use their discretion to boost the funds we raised very generously with unearmarked funds they held.”

Dan Hill, head of charity at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and chief officer of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Hearing Tom’s story is very humbling. For him to have participated in meetings for his own in memoriam foundation shows the exceptional young man he was.

“We are immensely grateful to be the beneficiary of this The Tom Clarke Foundation award. We know Tom’s friends and family, including his younger sister Emily, want Tom’s name to remembered and we think the idea of ‘Tom’s Big Night In’ is a great one. It celebrates fun, friendship and altruism, which are key ingredients to a good life as Tom knew.”

Mark and Cath invited Scott to talk about The Tom Clarke Foundation’s work

To find out more about The Tom Clarke Foundation, visit www.thetomclarkefoundation.org.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk