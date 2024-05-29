New care provider opens in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horizons Homecare, a new and innovative care provider, has officially opened its doors in Blackpool this May. Located at 11 Birley Street, Blackpool FY1 1EG, in the former premises of 'The Travel Lounge', Horizons Homecare is set to revolutionize the way social care is delivered in the community.

Horizons Homecare distinguishes itself by offering regular carers at regular times, ensuring that clients receive consistent and reliable care. The company's unique employment philosophy focuses on hiring individuals who embody family-oriented values and traits of kindness. “We believe we can teach people the skills required to care, but we can't teach someone how to be kind and caring,” says Holly Galler, co-founder of Horizons Homecare.

The husband-and-wife team, James and Holly Galler, bring a deep passion for helping people in the right way. "No longer will people have to put up with random carers turning up to their door, no longer will people have to worry about the time they will arrive, and no longer will they have uncertainty" says Mr Galler. Horizons Homecare is committed to building long-lasting relationships with clients through continuity of care and a personal touch that has been missing in the industry for too long.

"It can be normal for a carer to be taken away from a client if they are deemed to be getting 'too close,'" explains Holly Galler. "We don't operate like that. We want our team to become close to our clients – after all, if you care for them like you care for your own mother or father, you are going to provide an unparalleled level of service."

James Galler, who oversees the operational aspects of Horizons Homecare, emphasizes the company's commitment to affordability. "Our market research indicates that our high-quality care competitors charge between £32 and £39 an hour. We can guarantee we are cheaper." By offering exceptional care at competitive prices, Horizons Homecare aims to make quality home care more accessible to more families in Blackpool.