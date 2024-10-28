New Appointment for Branding Agency

Fylde Coast branding and design agency Studio LWD has appointed Em Maylor in the role of Creative Lead as a part of its continued growth and expansion, working with clients across the North West and the UK.

Em brings expertise including illustration, animation, and graphic design from various in-house, agency and freelance roles, with significant experience working on projects that promote diversity and inclusion.

On joining Studio LWD, Em said: “I’m thrilled to be part of such a dynamic and growing team. Studio LWD has an exceptional reputation for its innovative approach to branding and design, and I’m excited to contribute to projects that push boundaries and create meaningful impact.”

Studio LWD founder and creative director Laura Weldon said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Em to the team. Em’s creativity and dedication align perfectly with our mission to deliver strategic and visually stunning branding solutions. As a full-service branding agency, our people are at the heart of what we do, and Em’s diverse skill-set of design, illustration and animation will be a fantastic addition to our growing creative team.”

With experience working alongside some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Virgin, Nike, Tesco, Aldi, and the British Council, Studio LWD specialises in providing full-service branding solutions for tech, pharma, and SME clients across a range of sectors.

For more information about Studio LWD, go to www.studiolwd.co.uk.