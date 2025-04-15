NE14Addiction from Fear to Hope

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Press Release: NE14Addiction Expands Across the North – Transforming Lives One Hub at a Time

NE14Addiction, a pioneering community-driven initiative dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by addiction, is proud to announce an ambitious expansion across the North of England. By the end of the year, NE14Addiction will open its head office in Alnwick, with major hubs following in Middlesbrough and Blackpool. These hubs will act as central pillars for recovery, education, and community healing, empowering countless individuals to rebuild their lives.

A New Era for Addiction Recovery

The Alnwick head office will serve as the operational heart of NE14Addiction, coordinating transformative programs and services across the North East and beyond. Middlesbrough and Blackpool will become the organisations two flagship hubs, housing state-of-the-art facilities and launching the organisations first in-house residential patient programs based in Northumberland.

These hubs will extend NE14Addiction’s reach and impact, offering specialised care to those who need it most. The in-house residential services in Northumberland mark a groundbreaking step in providing intensive, personalised support for recovery in a safe and nurturing environment.

What NE14Addiction Offers

NE14Addiction is built on the belief that recovery is possible for everyone. The organization provides a comprehensive suite of services that address addiction holistically, including:

Counselling & Therapy: Tailored one-on-one and group sessions to support emotional healing and personal growth.

Educational Workshops Addiction awareness, coping strategies, and relapse prevention to empower individuals and families.

Recovery Programs: Holistic initiatives integrating mindfulness, fitness, and creative therapy to support well-being.

Support Groups Safe spaces for peer-led recovery and shared experiences.

Crisis Intervention Rapid response services to provide immediate support and guidance.

Community Engagement Campaigns and events that challenge stigma and foster understanding.

Colin Gibson: The Man Behind the Mission

At the helm of NE14Addiction is Colin Gibson, a visionary founder whose personal journey has inspired a movement of change. Overcoming his own battles with addiction, Colin understands firsthand the challenges and triumphs of recovery. His unwavering passion for helping others has turned NE14Addiction into a beacon of hope for individuals and families alike.

Under Colin’s leadership, the organization has grown into a lifeline for those in need, offering not only recovery programs but a sense of belonging and purpose. His commitment to breaking the cycle of addiction and transforming lives is the driving force behind this ambitious expansion.

A Community-Focused Approach

With the opening of hubs in Middlesbrough and Blackpool, NE14Addiction is doubling down on its mission to serve communities across the North. These hubs will act as centers of excellence for recovery, enabling individuals to access life-changing services closer to home.

The in-house residential programs in Northumberland further underscore the organization’s dedication to providing comprehensive, hands-on support. By creating safe and supportive spaces for recovery, NE14Addiction aims to set a new standard for addiction treatment in the UK.

Join the Movement

NE14Addiction is calling on communities to join its mission. Whether through donations, volunteering, or spreading awareness, everyone can play a part in bringing hope and healing to those affected by addiction.

Stay tuned for updates on the official openings of the Alnwick head office and the Middlesbrough and Blackpool hubs. Together, we can transform lives and create a brighter future for all.