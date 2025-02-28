National Youth Orchestra make music at Unity Academy

On Monday 24th February, 140 pupils from Unity Academy joined schools from all over Lancashire to watch a live performance by the National Youth Orchestra in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom. The event was organised by Blackpool and Lancashire Music Services.

Each year, 160 teenagers from different backgrounds across the UK come together through their love of music, ready to push their limits, discover new skills and play their part as change makers for their generation. In this year’s performance Lancashire primary and secondary pupils were treated to a wonderful variety of pieces including Jupiter by Gustav Holst and Sir Duke by Stevie Wonder.

The following day, 26 members of the National Youth Orchestra visited Unity Academy, Blackpool, filling classrooms, corridors and dining rooms with live music. The whole school experienced roaming performances from string, wind and brass ensembles. Several workshops ran throughout the day. They were designed for Unity’s musicians and singers to create their own improvised compositions whilst working alongside the NYO.

The itinerary for the day was organised by Jessica Stones,Head of Music at Unity Academy, Benjamin Weaver, Teacher of Music at Unity Academy, Rachel Long, Head of the NYO Inspire and Eve Battersby, NYO Open Manager.

Unity Academy students play their brass instruments with NYO musicians

Jessica Stones said “Unity Academy encourages musicians and singers from all year groups to explore their passion for playing music together. This was the perfect opportunity to meet musicians only a few years older than themselves who have strived for excellence on their instrument”.

She continued “In the final session of the day, musicians in the school orchestra played in side by side rehearsals of Beauty and Beast and Edelweiss. Pupils were coached in small sectional rehearsals before being accompanied by the school choir in the final performance”.

Angela Bailey, Deputy Designated Safeguarding Lead said “I absolutely loved the concert and roaming performances. The talent our young people have at Unity Academy as well as the NYO performers is overwhelming. It made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up”.

A Year 1 pupil was heard to say that “the music made my heart feel so big”.