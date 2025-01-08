National Dance Championship
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Most prestigious dance competition in Uk
Blackpool winter gardens held the most prestigious dance competition held in the UK in November 2024
the competition lasted for more than 12 hours and eventually the competing dancers were eliminated over the day and then the remaining dancers danced in the finals
the unde 12 solo Latin American champion was Ava Armstrong from Ecton Northampton
the overall marks for the 5 different dancers were added together and in 3rd place was Aver Armstrong