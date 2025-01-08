National Dance Championship

Most prestigious dance competition in Uk

Blackpool winter gardens held the most prestigious dance competition held in the UK in November 2024

the competition lasted for more than 12 hours and eventually the competing dancers were eliminated over the day and then the remaining dancers danced in the finals

the unde 12 solo Latin American champion was Ava Armstrong from Ecton Northampton

the overall marks for the 5 different dancers were added together and in 3rd place was Aver Armstrong

