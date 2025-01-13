“My confidence is back!” – Woman loses 2 stone in 5 months after receiving a free 12 week voucher from her doctor.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Caroline Montague, 60 from Fleetwood, formerly from Oxfordshire is about to make changes to her financial working career of 35 years, now becoming a Slimming World consultant, since losing 2 stone on her Slimming World journey. Caroline 60 said “ After joining Slimming World on a NHS referral Scheme, I had become overweight due to my sit down job, office based and doing no exercise at all, generally becoming very stagnant with food choices, my sleep pattern was also suffering with abnormalities, which had an impact on my fatigue.”

I had heard of Slimming World but had no idea what to expect. On the referral Scheme you must commit for a 12-week period, so I was prepared to give it a go, to stop my medication that I was taking due to high blood pressure from being increased in the near future.

My first night at Slimming World was a very uplifting experience. Everyone was so friendly and understood my anxiety issues regarding food. My consultant explained Food Optimising in detail and was able to answer any questions and concerns, which was so reassuring.

Caroline lost 2 stone and dropped from a size 16 to 12 in just 5 months, not only did she need a whole new wardrobe of clothes but there was also a huge change on the inside with her confidence growing.

Caroline feels on top of the world!

Caroline said “I became more comfortable talking to people and was selected to become a Parliamentary candidate for the Ribble Valley Constituency by the East Lancs Green Party in 2024, I also completed a 5K Race for Life run with a group of colleagues from work. This was also really encouraged in my weekly Slimming World group.”

Slimming World’s stage-by-stage activity programme, Body Magic, complements the Food Optimising eating plan by helping members improve their overall health and wellbeing while aiding weight management.

The programme was developed in collaboration with Ken Fox, Emeritus Professor of Exercise and Health Sciences, University of Bristol. It uses well-established psychological and scientific principles of behaviour change to help slimmers find their own personal, enjoyable, and sustainable ways of gradually increasing activity so that it becomes a regular part of their daily routine.

The unique programme is in line with Government recommendations, encouraging members to build up to at least 30 minutes of moderate intensity activity on five days of the week, and is suitable for everyone regardless of weight or fitness level.

Caroline’s eating habits have also changed, and she discovered new food ideas and recipes in group as-well as on the fabulous app that members receive as part of their weekly membership. Food Optimising is a great way of life and so easy to control for all the family.

Before Slimming World Caroline would have

BREAKFAST – Toast with butter and marmalade

LUNCH _ Supermarket meal deal quick and easy

DINNER – Pie and chips or a takeaway at least twice a week

After Slimming World Caroline now enjoys

BREAKFAST – Bran-flakes with fruit and skimmed milk

LUNCH – Salmon or chicken with a mixed salad and a fat free dressing followed by fat free yoghurt and fruit

DINNER – Roast chicken, air fried roasties, green beans broccoli and gravy

Caroline says” I cannot believe I can eat so well and be full and lose weight I love it”

After experiencing Slimming World with Food Optimising and Body Magic and the unique support that a Slimming World community can give to anyone who is struggling with their weight Caroline was inspired to become a consultant and launches her own group from Wednesday 15th January at Cleveleys Community Church at 5.30pm and 7pm , so that she can inspire others to make that change.

Caroline’s health and well being have improved dramatically since losing weight and is hoping that so many other members across the Fylde Coast will access the 12-week Slimming World on referral scheme that is free to residents of the Wyre with a BMI of over 30 and aged 18 plus.