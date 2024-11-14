Moving period drama brought to life by local theatre company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blue Stockings review Grand Theatre Studio

This play, performed by Willow Theatre productions (an arm of Cou-Cou Theatre Productions), perfectly fits their ethos of presenting women’s stories with strong female characters by female playwrights. Originally performed at the Globe in 2013, Jessica Swale’s work tells the story of the students and teachers at Girton College, Cambridge, (the first residential institution offering university level education for girls) in their fight to graduate with a degree awarded. The play follows the period before a vote is taken to decide if they can be given a degree and the repercussions of its results and this group has relished the opportunity to bring it to this theatre.

The term blue stocking originally described an intellectual woman but gained negative connotations and became derogatory. Director Sophie Coulon used the compact theatre floor well and enhanced a simple set with the use of sympathetic lighting and realistic props which included a period bike and telescope. The costumes were appropriate for the time and actors changed the set to maintain the pace between scenes. A ‘chapter summary’ at the rear of the stage was a nice touch.

The four main female characters worked really well together and each had their own personal battles. Maeve was at the college on a scholarship but has to return home to her family when her mother dies. Phoebe Coulon gave a great performance in capturing the desperation of having to leave the place she’d worked so hard to get to. Emma Binns as a thoughtful Celia had to work long hours at school to get the standard needed for Girton and was the calming influence on the other girls. The well-travelled Carolyn (an engaging Demi Garnett) does not have the financial worries of the others but struggles to be taken seriously in her quest to study medicine.Ameerah Loup-Devere as Tess Moffat has the biggest journey. Starting as a feisty student she experiences love and heartbreak in equal measures and discovers that she is expected to choose between love and knowledge as you can’t have both. This was a poignant portrayal and was well supported by Rowan Keane as the scientist Ralph with his love poetry and Anthony Bradley-Dawson as the sensitive Will who only wants to make sure Tess is safe.

The boys at Cambridge are not supportive of female students. Lloyd – played with real nastiness by James Garnett is the ringleader and Holmes (Bradley Cartmell) and Edwards (Sam Belle) are not strong enough to go against the flow.

Lisa Brennand is the passionate suffragette Miss Blake who wants to encourage the girls to embrace every opportunity given to them and in charge is headmistress Mrs Welsh (Caroline Johnson) who argues the case for having the degrees recognised while having to make some very tough decisions about her pupils.

Mrs Welsh sums it up perfectly when she says that they will get degrees by degrees, but it would be another 50 years before the first female degree was eventually awarded.

This moving production continues on Friday and Saturday night this week.