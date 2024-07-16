Morecambe funeral home teams up with St. John Ambulance and local primary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A funeral home in Morecambe has teamed up with St. John Ambulance to teach vital First Aid skills to local primary school students.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Co-op Funeralcare on Glentworth Road West has chosen to partner with St. John Ambulance, one of their Co-op Local Causes, for an initiative which sees students from a local primary school offered basic First Aid training.

Tracy Proctor, a Funeral Arranger based at Co-op Funeralcare Westgate, wanted to find ways to support St. John Ambulance whilst also raising awareness in the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy, alongside her Funeral Director, Sam, came up with the initiative to contact local primary schools to offer essential First Aid training across all age groups. The students were able to learn and practice with bandages and dummies during the 45-minute class and were given certificates afterwards. The initiative now has a full programme of dates to deliver training and the primary school is planning to keep the training on their Year Six curriculum.

Morecambe Westgate Co-op Funeralcare team up with St John Ambulance

Tracy Proctor said: “After my children attended Westgate Primary School and I worked there as a welfare assistant, I wanted to continue supporting the local school.

“I reached out to St John. Ambulance, which initially led to the charity supporting our Easter Tombola, before we began discussions about offering First Aid training to the pupils; an initiative which has turned out to be incredibly impactful and has helped teach youngsters some important life skills.

“As a member-owned business, Co-op is always keen to support important causes, particularly through our Local Community Fund. This partnership with St. John Ambulance has had such a positive outcome for the community and we hope to see many more local pupils benefitting from the initiative.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-op’s Local Community Fund supports local projects and initiatives that make a real difference to people and our planet in communities across the country. Since its launch in 2016, the fund has supported almost 40,000 unique community projects across the UK, with groups receiving more than £100m.