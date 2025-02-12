More heating apprentices needed in Blackpool as industry faces skills crisis

School leavers in Blackpool are being urged to consider a career in the heating industry amid growing concerns that a shortage of technicians is holding back the rollout of renewable technologies.

The call comes during National Apprenticeship Week (10th to 16th February), a national campaign to drive uptake of apprenticeships and promote the benefits to both individuals and employers.

According to a government report, in 2023/24 there were 736,500 people participating in an apprenticeship in England, a fall compared to the 752,000 in 2022/23. The number of new apprenticeship starts has also remained broadly static over the past five years.

To meet its legally binding commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, the UK will need to speed up the rollout of greener heating technologies, such as heat pumps and renewable liquid fuels, which will require more trained installers entering the industry.

Malcolm Farrow, OFTEC, is urging more people to explore a career as a heating technician

However, a recent survey found that nearly a third of heating businesses (30%) are struggling to recruit qualified staff to expand their business.

The Labour government recently announced that it would be scrapping the existing Apprenticeship Levy and replacing it with a Skills and Growth Levy in an attempt to provide greater flexibility and drive uptake.

In support of National Apprenticeship Week OFTEC, which runs a registration scheme for off gas grid technicians, is outlining the benefits of kicking off a career in the heating industry.

1. Job security and high demand – The heating industry provides a vital service and, with the UK's commitment to net zero emissions, demand for skilled technicians is only set to grow. A career in heating ensures long-term job stability and the reassurance that your skills will always be in regular demand from consumers

2. Earn while you learn – Unlike university routes, which can leave students with significant debt, apprenticeships allow you to earn a salary while gaining hands on experience. Working in the heating industry means you can develop practical skills and industry knowledge without the financial burden of tuition fees.

3. Rewarding career – Heating technicians are highly skilled workers and a career in the industry offers many progression opportunities. You can advance to senior roles, start your own business, or specialise in emerging technologies such as heat pumps and renewable liquid fuels, positioning yourself as a trusted and reliable tradesperson.

4. Every day is different – No two days are the same for a technician. You get to work in different locations and meet new people every day. It’s also a very rewarding job when you are able to help someone whose heating system has stopped working and would otherwise be left in a cold house.

5. Helping reduce carbon emissions – As a heating technician, you will play a key part in delivering the rollout of low carbon heating technologies and helping to reduce our carbon emissions. Consumers will need advice and reassurance to make the right decisions and you can help ensure a smooth transition.

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, commented: “The demand for heating technicians has never been higher which is why we need to urgently train the next generation to ensure homes and businesses have access to the qualified professionals they need. The UK has also committed to transitioning onto low carbon technologies, such as heat pumps and renewable liquid fuels. However, the chronic shortage of installers is holding back progress.

“We’re continuing to expand our training offering whilst offering support to technicians who want to take on apprenticeships. As part of National Apprenticeship Week, we’re also promoting the benefits of starting a career in this fast moving sector.”

For more information visit www.oftec.org.