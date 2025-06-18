Mixed emotions for Blackpool bikers as town performs outstandingly but region flops in motorcycle parking rankings

The North West is statistically the second-worst region in England when it comes to the number of designated spaces it provides for licensed motorbikes in council car parks.

Only 276 of the area’s 128,693 total parking spaces* in council car parks are dedicated to motorcycles - a paltry 0.21%. Those motorcycle-specific spaces** may have enough room to fit approximately*** 663 bikes in them - almost 15% of which are provided by Blackpool Council - but it still leaves a huge shortfall when compared against the number of riders in the North West.

The lack of provision means just 0.50% of the area’s registered 131,300 bikes are able to park in bays that are allocated exclusively to them in authorities’ off-street parking facilities.

The eye-opening statistics were unearthed by Bikesure, the UK’s largest motorcycle insurance broker, which has produced one of the most in-depth reports ever seen on the issue and shows a serious lack of parking provision for motorbikes.

Bikes are often seen lining the seafront at coastal locations

Calculations were based on the following:

Most cars can take advantage of a one-bay-per-vehicle offering but the majority of allocated motorbike parking comes in a shared form by way of larger bays or areas that have the room to fit multiple machines

Therefore, to provide the most accurate picture of demand versus capacity, the number of registered bikes in an area was divided by the approximate number of motorbikes that can fit in its designated motorcycle parking spaces

This gave a comparison-based percentage to draw the best conclusions on how councils, counties, regions and countries are serving two-wheel motorists

Solo bays are considered as something of a luxury for two-wheel motorists

Other key takeaways from the North West include:

The North West proves itself as one of the worst regions, with 10 of the 35 councils providing zero dedicated parking for motorcycles in their car parks

Greater Manchester has the biggest population behind London, yet only accommodates a total of 125 motorbikes

Without Manchester City Council allocating 36 designated areas, which have room for 64 bikes, things would look considerably bleaker with Oldham, Rochdale and Tameside not offering anything biking-specific across their 7,240 car park spaces

Parking is a cause of anxiety for some motorcyclists

Lancashire caters for the most motorbikes, 213, of all the counties in the region

One large area accommodating 50 machines in Blackpool seriously improves these figures with the town taking bragging rights for Lancs with dedicated bays holding approximately 96 bikes. Chorley Council offers allocated space for 28 to come second but it’s a considerably less plentiful picture in Burnley and Preston with its councils offering over enough set-aside space to eight and 13 machines

Data obtained from 362 authorities across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland shows only 0.76% of the 1.4 million registered motorcycles in the UK are able to park in dedicated slots for two-wheel motorists.

The stats do not take into account spaces, bays or areas that allow both bikes and cars to use them. This is because with almost 40 million drivers on the road compared to 3.6 million bikers, it’s likely that a majority of those will already be filled long before a motorbike tries to park up.

On-street bays are often the best bet for bikers

Rob Balls, Bikesure general manager, said: “Our findings lay bare the reality that UK motorcyclists are being undoubtedly overlooked when it comes to the safe and secure parking of their machines.

“It's concerning to us that, despite there being over 1.4 million licensed bikes on our roads, our councils have made provisions for fewer than 12,000 of them. This just doesn't feel good enough. It’s time for all local authorities to recognise the scale of the problem and start addressing the imbalance. The numbers just don’t add up, and bikers deserve better."

The damning under-representation looks even worse when you consider there are roughly 34 million registered cars in the four countries. Every 30 in 1,000 cars are being catered for by councils, but only seven in 1,000 motorcycles - over four times less.

The misery continues for bikers even if there are any dedicated motorbike spaces available in the first place with confusion reigning when it comes to rules around parking in off-street car parks. This includes no uniformity in the size of dedicated bays, the ability to use them being contingent on how others have parked and confusing parking communications that remain open to misinterpretation. Some bikers are even prohibited from leaving their machine in certain car parks, while others are instructed to park in a “sensible area” – but not in bays.

Mr Balls added: “It’s disappointing that things don’t look great in the North West. Regardless of the figures, we believe that riders deserve the same consideration and consistency as is given to car drivers. Clearer rules, fairer charges, and safer, designated areas would go a long way in helping bikers feel recognised and respected on the road.”

Visit the Bikesure website to see how the North West compares to the rest of the UK and read the in-depth report in full.

* Every effort has been made to consider the figures listed as totals as being correct but these are based on council-provided data which, in some rare cases, includes estimates. The number does include disabled bays but does not factor in other types of spaces (EV charging, lorry bays, resident bays etc)

**The term spaces covers all motorcycle-specific parking provided by a council regardless of whether they describe it as a space, bay or area throughout this report

*** Many single motorcycle specific spaces, bays or areas can accommodate more than one bike and this figure takes that into account. Where a council has been unable to provide a concrete figure or estimate, it has been considered to be a standard size. This, based on data, suggests that one bike-specific space is able to accommodate three bikes.