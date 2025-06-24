Middleshaw Hills create ‘Super Gran’ for Barrow School’s Scarecrow Festival

Residents of Middleshaw Hills Care Home, part of the Crystal Care Collection, created ‘Super Gran’ as part of Barrow Primary School’s popular community Scarecrow Festival.

The festival ran from Friday, June 20 to Monday, June 23, bringing families, businesses, and local groups together to raise money for The Bethany Project, a charity that supports vulnerable children in Tanzania.

Residents of Middleshaw Hills joined in by creating a nostalgic scarecrow inspired by the classic TV character “Super Gran”, known for her quick wit and heroic antics.

Resident, Margaret Hutchinson (84), said: ‘I think Super Gran was very impressive! I love her chunky legs and her kilt.’

Margaret and Super Gran

Community members purchased maps from Barrow Primary School to guide them on a walk through the village, where they could view a wide variety of handmade scarecrows contributed by participants across the area.

Charlotte Pardon, the General Manager at Middleshaw Hills, added: "Community is something we value strongly at Middleshaw Hills. Our friendship with Barrow Primary School is such a special one, especially for our residents who can’t wait to meet more of the students."

On July 15, children from Barrow Primary School’s reception class will be joining the residents for a picnic in the care home’s gardens as part of Middleshaw Hills’ ‘Community Tree’ initiative.

The ‘Community Tree’ project is designed to support residents to stay connected to the community that they know and love by visiting and bringing in local people, groups and organisations to the home for shared activities and events.

You can find out more about Middleshaw Hills’ and their ‘Community Tree’ at the home’s Friendship Fridays event, where all are welcome every week from 14:00 to enjoy refreshments, homemade cakes, and conversation with the residents.

For more information, call the friendly team on 01200 613 256, email [email protected], visit the Middleshaw Hills website,or pop into the home on Whalley Road, Barrow, Clitheroe, BB7 9GB.