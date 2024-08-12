Men running 153 miles before nightfall to raise money for mental health charity
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The team of 5 men; Connor, Jamie, Joe, Oli and Sam will be running from Bridlington Coast to Blackpool Tower in less than 24 hours. They are aiming to complete the run before nightfall, essentially meaning that they will be racing daylight throughout the day on the 31st August 2024.
To complete the run, they will need to travel a total of 153 miles on foot between them. The team will split the total distance into a relay style race, meaning they will each be running around 33 miles. A support vehicle will accompany them throughout the run.
One of the men, Connor Hardwick, said "We're doing this to raise money for Elliot's Place which was set up in memory of Elliot Taylor. Elliot was a dear friend throughout the majority of my childhood. As we got older, he struggled with his mental health and sadly took his own life. Mental health is a difficult topic for many men to speak about openly, no matter how often we encourage it. Places like Elliot's Place set up by Empowerment charity give men the support they need and a space to talk to people who understand what they are going through".
The fundraising link is attached here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/racing-daylight-1718132572913
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.