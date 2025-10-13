Member Spotlight – Meet the fabulous Lynda Grigg

Lynda at the top of Blackpool Tower so proud of her achievement

Lynda joined Sandra Kirkham’s Slimming World Preesall group back in February this year — and since then, she’s lost almost 4 stone

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before joining, Lynda was struggling with her weight, high blood pressure, pre-diabetes, hip problems and breathlessness. She says “just about everything wasn’t good.” That was the turning point — she knew something had to change. And walking through those doors to join Slimming World turned out to be the best decision she ever made!

Lynda loves that she can eat ‘normal’ food and still lose weight. Once she got her head around Food Optimising, she found it so easy to follow — and loves that she can still enjoy her favourite Slimming World meals from Iceland when life gets busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hardest part for Lynda was walking into group for the first time, but she was welcomed so warmly by Sandra and everyone there that now she looks forward to every Thursday!

Glass floor in the Tower

Since losing weight, life has completely changed. Her walking has improved, she’s more active, and her confidence has soared. On a recent trip to Blackpool Tower, she climbed right to the top — something she could never have imagined doing before. She even stood on the glass floor and took in the incredible views taking photos!

Lynda also attended a glamorous work event at the Tower, wearing a stunning dress she couldn’t fit into before - feeling confident, beautiful and “properly glammed up!”

Her weight loss has had a huge impact on her mental and physical health - she now feels amazing, full of energy, and loves living life to the fullest. At a recent family wedding, she danced the night away - something she simply couldn’t have done before her journey began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Lynda’s favourite hobbies is sea dipping, and her lovely dipping friends have noticed the difference too! She’s no longer puffed out climbing the steps, and their support has meant the world to her.

Showing how high Lynda climbed

As her Consultant, Sandra couldn’t be prouder of everything Lynda has achieved. Every certificate and award brings a huge smile - and her story inspires everyone in group. So much so that she was voted our 5.30pm Woman of the Year 2025!

Lynda even brought in her old work trousers to show just how far she’s come - and the whole group couldn’t stop cheering!

If you’d love to feel as fabulous as Lynda, come and join us at Slimming World Preesall on a Thursday evening.

From 16th October for two weeks only!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before in January at a charity dip After when Lynda won Woman of the Year 2025 in group showing her old work trousers

Join on a 12-week Countdown and you’ll get 2 weeks FREE — plus 3 FREE Slimming World recipe books! Don’t miss this amazing offer to start your own success story in time for Christmas.

Sandra’s group details

Every Thursday 3.30pm and 5.30pm

Hope Community Care Hub

Old Bethel Church

Lancaster Road

Preesall. FY6 0DY

Find us on social media as Slimming World Preesall Thursday with Sandra

Check out:

www.wyre.gov.uk/weightmanagement

to self refer or check if you are eligible for a FREE 12 week referral and FREE membership at our local YMCA Leisure Centres including the Wellness Suite in Thornton.