Match Report: Fleetwood Town u14 Blues 2-4 CN Sports U14 Girls

Top of the table clash at fleetwood High ended in victory for the Sky Blues

CN Girls made the trek to Fleetwood High School to play an unbeaten Fleetwood Town side who sat top of the table with an impressive start to the phase. CN went into the game buoyed by a 4 match unbeaten run beating some notable sides in the division along the way.

The game kicked off and both sides handled themselves competently with no real chances of note created. CN started to settle into the game on what was a bobbly pitch and this was evidenced as a through ball reached Sophie who hit a solid right foot daisy cutter destined for the bottom corner until it hit a bobble, looped up and clattered the post. Signs were positive that CN could create chances against Fleetwood and Hillsy shot narrowly wide shortly before the deadlock was broken.

Some fantastic play in midfield led to a ball reaching Sophie who this time didn’t have to contend with a bobble and slotted confidently into the back of the net to give CN a more than deserved lead. The goal settled CN down and led to a high press which saw the Fleetwood defence lose possession on the edge of the box with Kelsey applying a delicate chip over the keeper into the net.

CN Player Erin Fairbrother Chaseing down a Fleetwood striker

CN were in a commanding position and this increased confidence although, Fleetwood were not out of the game and only a superb right handed save from AJ kept the score at 2-0. The save proved to be vital and CN soon made it 3-0 with Ava following in at the back post to slot home after some great work on the right hand side. 3-0 away at Fleetwood is a rare scoreline for many but we were well aware that one goal could change the complexion of the game and Fleetwood did nick a goal back just before half time when CN didn’t take charge of a ball outside the box and Fleetwood rallied.

Half time, 3-1 to CN and a team talk that consisted of asking the girls to continue to do what they had in the first half. The second half was largely played in the midfield area with CN breaking play up and playing the ball into the channels and creating a couple of chances that could have extended the lead but the sucker punch was around the corner as again, a ball that should have been cleared on the edge of the box ended up leading to a chance which was converted by Fleetwood who really had their tails up.

A difficult 15 minute period of pressure where CN had to remain firm and the girls defended valiantly. CN had glimpses of counter attacks and chances to kill the game as a contest, but did not convert these. Finally, with minutes remaining, CN got a corner and Lylia whipped in a cross David Beckham would have been proud of, and Thea glanced her header into the net which was followed by celebrations and the final whistle.

All round, a fantastic performance from every one of the girls out on the pitch who all contributed to what was one of the best performances CN have had. It’s never easy to beat Fleetwood particularly with the squads they have at their disposal but today, CN ran out deserved victors and hopefully this result can be the springboard to instil the belief within the girls and we see further evidence in our next game.

Sensational girls and we are hugely proud as coaches Thanks to our Sponsors McDonald's Lytham St Annes The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre Rarity School of Dance