Match report: CN Sports under 11 Whites take on St Annes Greens

CN SPORTS U11 WHITES 🩵🤍VS ST ANNES GREENS 💚💜

Another super game for the Whites as they continue to improve week after week. All the boys put in a great shift and looked to play football the Whites way A close game between two friendly teams with everyone enjoying the morning, exactly what grassroots footy is all about Player of the match went to Ronnie who impressed in a new position, looked positive on the ball and produced some brilliant overlapping runs Parents player went to Rio he almost seem to glide at times from defence into attack, so solid today forming a great partnership with Jack Moment of the match went to Lochlan who started a play in his own box and ended up running the length of the pitch to finish the move, unlucky not to get a goal today but that is the desire we want! Well done boys and well done Whites! Keep moving forward