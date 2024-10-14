Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The U11 Comets welcomed St Anne’s Merlin’s to Common Edge today. The Comets sporting their brand new away kit. A big thank you to our Sponsors McDonald's Lytham St Annes and Mark F H Rae funerals

the girls started quickly and Lily scored with a great left foot strike after she was well found by Mia. The Merlin’s keeper was in fine form today and was easily their player of the game a fantastic long shot into the roof of the net by Lil right at the end of the first half was another highlight for the cometsIn the second half the Comets continued to play some great football against a resilient St Anne’s team who also looked strong in attack and lots of saves from their keeper.

The highlight of the half was a great run by Ellie, Mia poked the ball home. It capped a wonderful performance from Ellie who was named Player of the Match for lots of fast runs down the wing creating lots of chances for the team.

Comets Striker Millie ready to recive a pass Credit: Mel Birtles

Other special mentions today for Mia who had quite a physical battle with one of the St Anne’s players but more than held her own and definitely gave as good as she got.

Also to Allana who was a rock at the back, played on after a nasty injury and was a great help to the newer players with her talking on the pitch.Well done to all the girls. You all gave your best on the pitch and there is a great team spirit developing between you