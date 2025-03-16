Marton Mere bird hide renamed in honour of local conservation champion

In recognition of his 70 years of tireless work, the Fylde Bird Club Hide was officially renamed ‘The Maurice Jones Hide’, ensuring his legacy will be remembered for generations to come.

The event, organised by the Friends of Marton Mere in collaboration with Blackpool Council, and Maurice’s family, was a small but deeply heartfelt tribute to a man whose work has safeguarded the Mere from development and preserved its natural beauty.

Attendees, including long-time birdwatchers, conservationists, and friends, gathered near the hide to hear Peter Shakeshaft, a historian and lifelong friend of Maurice, deliver a powerful and moving account of his decades of commitment.

Peter’s words painted a vivid picture of Maurice’s early days of birdwatching in 1952, his meticulous record-keeping, and his unwavering fight to protect the Mere, ultimately leading to its designation as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) in 1979 and later a Local Nature Reserve in 1991.

Maurice’s historical records and correspondence, which document not only the bird species recorded at the Mere but also the changing landscape and conservation battles fought, are now preserved at the Marton Mere Visitor Centre for future generations to explore.

Following the speeches, Maurice himself was invited to cut the ribbon, unveiling the new ‘Maurice Jones Hide’ plaque to a round of applause. The occasion was a fitting tribute to a man many regard as the ‘founding father of conservation’ at Marton Mere.

After the formalities, guests gathered at the Visitor Centre, where they shared stories over hot drinks and cakes, signed a card for Maurice, and browsed the extensive archive materials showcasing the history of the Mere and Maurice’s instrumental role in its protection.

Speaking after the event, a spokesperson for the Friends of Marton Mere said: "We were delighted that so many people could join us in recognising Maurice’s incredible contributions. Without his dedication, Marton Mere as we know it would not exist. This renaming is a small but important way to ensure that his work is never forgotten."

The event was well received across local conservation and birdwatching groups, with many expressing gratitude for Maurice’s lifelong work. Video footage of the speeches and photographs from the day have been shared online, allowing those unable to attend to reflect on his lasting impact.

For those wishing to learn more about Maurice’s contributions or get involved with conservation efforts at Marton Mere, more information is available at the Friends of Marton Mere’s social media pages.

