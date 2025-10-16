Marsden Building Society’s £2.9k grant to reduce social isolation in Lytham

Connect Community Group Musical Director, Phill Fairhurst (left), with members of the Hidden Harmony Club

The Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation has awarded a £2,995 grant to Connect Community Group, a non-profit creative health CIC, supporting isolated individuals in Lytham.

Connect Community Group brings together vulnerable people in Lytham St Annes to share the joy of being creative through music, art and singing. They meet on a weekly basis through the Group’s inclusive Connect Community Choir, social get-togethers and larger seasonal events, such as its annual ‘Love Is All Around’ Valentine’s Day event.

This funding will help train and facilitate volunteers to support people joining its new group, ‘Hidden Harmony Club’, which features music through the decades, attracting more members to social events and new weekly sessions at The Well Community Centre on St Albans Road in Lytham.

Additionally, the Group will co-produce an intergenerational Christmas celebration with Mayfield Primary School, therefore increasing social connection between younger and older members of our community.

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive of the Marsden Building Society, said: “This project provides an invaluable service to help reduce social isolation within Lytham communities and we’re proud to offer our support. Making impactful contributions to our communities and helping to enhance the lives of local people is something we’re extremely passionate about, and the Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation is a great way to do just that.”

Connect Community Group is run by members and volunteers, led by Musical Director Phill Fairhurst and Co-Director Jayne Kelly, who said: “This very generous grant from the Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation is fantastic news and means a lot to us all. Connect is at the heart of the community, enabling people to sing together in a totally inclusive, non-judgemental, safe and supportive space. This wonderful grant helps us to bring the new Hidden Harmony Club – a series of accessible events with opportunities to dress up (if you want to!), get lost in the music and to make new memories with friends old and new – to the community.

“As with our weekly sessions, it’s open to everyone whatever their needs, with a special focus on those who may feel isolated, lonely or unsure about coming along to something new on their own. Thanks to the grant, our Marsden-funded volunteers will be able to help our members to enjoy the events, therefore supporting our core mission to foster belonging, wellbeing and creative connection, especially for people who may feel excluded or unsupported.

“Everyone is welcome to join the Connect family and we can’t thank the Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation enough for helping us reach and support many more people in the Lytham St Annes communities through this fabulous new opportunity.”

A Connect Community choir member added: “When I’m singing, I’m free of anything else that bothers me the rest of the time; worries, sadness, feeling ill, feeling alone – it all disappears and I’m with all the lovely people sat next to me, and we just lose ourselves in it. Every Tuesday it works like magic and I’m free and just me again.”

Jayne and Phill invite everyone to drop in at their Tuesday 10am – 11.30am sessions at the Well Community Centre; for further details visit their website connectcommunitygroups.com or contact Jayne at [email protected] or on 07927 257464.

The Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation aims to support projects in Lancashire focussed on three key themes, financial well-being, societal inclusion, and the environment. For more information about the Foundation, visit www.themarsden.co.uk.