Marsden Building Society supports Trinity Hospice with new affinity saver
and live on Freeview channel 276
With a variable interest rate, the Society’s new Online Affinity Saver and branch Affinity Saver enable account holders to choose one of four charities to support, including Trinity Hospice.
The hospice provides compassionate care for people with life-limiting illness and their families living in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.
Each year, the Society will donate 0.50% of the total average balance of all Affinity Saver accounts to the chosen charity. This means that the more money saved in those accounts, the more money the Society will donate.
Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at Marsden Building Society, commented: “Following the successful launch of the Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation, we wanted to find more ways to make a positive and lasting impact on the communities we serve. Through the relaunch of our Affinity Saver, we’re pleased to offer local people an easy way to raise funds for causes close to their hearts. All the money donated comes directly from the Society, so members can grow their savings whilst helping us do something amazing for the local community.”
Janet Atkins, Corporate Partnership Manager at Trinity Hospice, added: “What a wonderful way for local people to support hospice care in their area through Marsden Building Society’s savings scheme. We’re so grateful that our charity has been selected to receive funds in this way.
“Every penny donated to us by Marsden Building Society will go towards providing outstanding hospice care to people across the Fylde coast whenever they need it, wherever they are.”
Savers also have the option to support Pendleside Hospice in Burnley, the North West Air Ambulance, or the Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation.
The Affinity Saver accounts are available to new and existing Marsden Building Society members. Accounts can be opened online or in a branch. For more information visit www.themarsden.co.uk.