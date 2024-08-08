Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eleven Lancashire causes have been awarded a total of £30,000 in grants from the Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation, including four across the Fylde Coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Society’s Charitable Foundation is dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote financial well-being, social inclusion, and environmental improvement within its local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through its Charitable Foundation, the Society strives to positively impact the lives of local people by providing funding to causes that align with its values.

The funding will support a variety of impactful community projects, including the following local projects:

Marsden Building Society donates £30k to Lancashire causes

AFC Fylde Community Foundation will use the funding to teach year 11 pupils from Lytham St Anne’s High School and Saint Bede’s Catholic High School about employment, education and finances.

will use the funding to teach year 11 pupils from Lytham St Anne’s High School and Saint Bede’s Catholic High School about employment, education and finances. Fylde Rugby Community Foundation will expand their ‘Walking Rugby’ programme into Lytham to help vulnerable and isolated locals aged 50+.

will expand their ‘Walking Rugby’ programme into Lytham to help vulnerable and isolated locals aged 50+. Heartbeat North West Cardiac Care will provide cardiac rehabilitation exercise classes in Lytham for people with cardiovascular disease or at high risk.

will provide cardiac rehabilitation exercise classes in Lytham for people with cardiovascular disease or at high risk. TramShed Theatre Company will launch a new pilot project called ‘Hill Billy Rock,’ engaging Blackpool locals aged 50+ in performing arts and dance workshops.

The Charitable Foundation funds are managed by the Community Foundation for Lancashire, which works closely with organisations to help ensure their charitable donations have the greatest impact where they’re most needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at Marsden Building Society, commented: "Supporting local communities is at the core of what it means to be a mutual organisation. We aim to leave a lasting impression on our community by funding initiatives that support and improve the lives of local people. We’re incredibly proud to support the vital work of these organisations and fully acknowledge the profound impact these projects will have on our community members.”

Kelly Court, Programmes Manager at the Community Foundation for Lancashire, added: “The Community Foundation for Lancashire are delighted to be working with Marsden Building Society as their charitable fund continues to grow, awarding vital grant funding to community organisations and projects that are making a real and tangible difference to people across Lancashire.”

Since launching in 2023, the Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation has donated £60,000 to various charitable causes. For more information about the Society and its contributions to its local communities, visit www.themarsden.co.uk.