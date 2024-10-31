Marsden backs Heartbeat’s cardiac rehabilitation initiative in Lytham

The Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation has granted £2,486 to Heartbeat North West Cardiac Care to fund cardiac rehabilitation classes in Lytham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heartbeat is a cardiac rehabilitation and prevention charity, which serves Lancashire and the surrounding areas. With Lancashire having the second highest prevalence of cardiovascular disease in the country, the charity’s services are vital in providing essential support and resources.

This donation will fund 26 weeks of cardiac rehabilitation exercise classes in Lytham, led by qualified instructors. The classes aim to help individuals with cardiovascular disease, or those at high risk of developing it, improve their heart health through a combination of fitness, strength and cardio exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at the Marsden Building Society, said: “We’re proud to support Heartbeat and the vital work it does to help improve the lives of individuals with cardiovascular disease. This is a crucial initiative that will help to ensure long-term results for those who need it most. Through our Charitable Foundation, we’re committed to making a positive impact on local communities and we hope this donation will help to ensure those at risk of cardiovascular disease have access to the support and resources they need in Lytham.”

Heartbeat launches cardiac rehabilitation classes in Lytham, following funding from the Marsden

Michelle Hunt, Head of Fundraising at Heartbeat, added: “This generous donation will support the work Heartbeat is doing in the Lytham area and make a huge difference to local people’s lives. Heartbeat’s exercise programmes help people to live healthier, longer lives with their families and loved ones, but we couldn’t do it without the support of local organisations such as the Marsden. Every year we need to raise just under £1 million to run our services, so donations like this are vital to keep us running. We are extremely grateful to everyone at Marsden Building Society for supporting and championing Heartbeat this year.”

Since launching its Charitable Foundation in 2023, Marsden Building Society has awarded 22 grants, totalling just over £60,000. The funds are managed by the Community Foundation for Lancashire, which works closely with organisations to help ensure their charitable donations have the greatest impact where they’re most needed.

The Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation aims to support projects in Lancashire focussed on three key themes: financial well-being, societal inclusion, and the environment. For more information about the Foundation, visit www.themarsden.co.uk.