Make a summer move to a new home in Fylde

BEACH days aren’t just for holidays and weekends – they can be a regular occurrence with a move to a new home in Fylde within easy reach of a choice of beaches.

Location has played a part in the appeal of new Elan Homes at Redwood Gardens, taking shape between Lytham and Blackpool.

The homes have attracted a mix of purchasers including those priced out of living in Lytham and people relocating from across Lancashire and beyond.

For those hoping to make a summer move, Elan has a small number of properties that will soon be ready to be occupied.

An example of the four-bedroom Shore at Redwood Gardens

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “When it comes to choosing where to live things that are important include access to outstanding schools, healthcare, low crime rates and green open spaces. Fylde scores highly on all of these fronts, as data collated by The Times found. Our new homes at Redwood Gardens tick all of those boxes and more. They’re ideally located in a quiet residential area, yet with good local amenities and strong transport links. There are several beaches within 10 miles or a 30-minute drive of the homes – perfect for a quiet stroll, perhaps some wildlife spotting, building sandcastles with the children or for the more adventurous open water swimming.”

The nearest beaches to Redwood Gardens are at Blackpool, Lytham St Annes and St Annes, all around four miles or less than 15-minutes by car. Cleveleys, Rossall and Bispham are also easily accessible.

“Lytham, with its famous green, boutique stores and a choice of restaurants is much sought-after place to live,” Marie added.

“Our new homes at Redwood Gardens are just a short drive from all of these amenities and are competitively priced in comparison to homes in Lytham.”

Current availability at Redwood Gardens includes a choice of four-bedroom detached homes priced from £334,995.

A Shore style property is almost ready to move into, priced from £349,995, with flooring throughout and turfed rear garden included.

It features a lounge at the front; combined kitchen and dining room at the rear with French doors opening out to the garden; a utility and cloakroom on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are four-bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus the family bathroom.

For those looking for a larger home, the Waverley will also be ready for a summer move. This double-fronted four-bedroom detached home is designed to go with the flow of family life. Double doors lead from the lounge at the front of the property, through to combined kitchen, dining and family room, which is destined to be the heart of the home. There’s also study, perfect for home working, plus a utility and cloakroom.

Upstairs, two of the bedrooms are en-suite, leaving the family bathroom to serve the other two bedrooms.

The Waverley is available from £409,995 and includes an upgraded kitchen.

Recognising potential purchasers are likely to have a property to sell, Elan will consider part exchange to help speed up the selling and buying process.

The show home at Redwood Gardens, on Redwood Boulevard, open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm, or see www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/redwood-gardens.