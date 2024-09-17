Lytham St Annes YMCA U15s nets new sponsorship deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local football club has secured a sponsorship deal that will help them throughout the 2024/25 season.

Lytham St Annes YMCA U15's football team, which plays at Seafield Rd in Lytham, has now received the backing from the Marco Pierre White New York Italian restaurant in Blackpool, which has provided funding for the team’s kit.

Richard Hall, manager of the under 15s said: “It’s great to receive the backing from Marco’s New York Italian and I’d like to express my thanks on behalf of all the team.

“The football club provides a vital outlet for the local community giving people from the area the chance to compete in the local leagues.

Lytham St Annes YMCA U15s who are now sponsored by Marco's New York Italian in Blackpool

“Support from local businesses really does help clubs like ours thrive and allows us to provide opportunities for young people to play the beautiful game.

“We’ll also be popping in to enjoy the delicious range of pizzas and pastas at the restaurant which I know will go down well with the players!”

Katherine Gonzales-Moore, food and beverage ops manager at the restaurant added: “It’s great to be involved with Lytham St Annes YMCA and it’s important that local clubs receive the help and backing from businesses such as ours.

“They form the backbone of any local community and forms part of our day-to-day activity while cementing the restaurant’s relationship with the community.

“We wish the team the very best for the season as they take on the other teams in the Premier Division of the Poulton & District Primary League.”