Lytham St Annes resident shortlisted for UK-wide ‘What is Care?’ photography award

A powerful photograph taken by Beverley Taylor from Lytham St Annes in Lancashire has been shortlisted in a UK-wide competition by leading home care provider Caremark, as part of its ‘What is Care?’ photography competition.

Launched to mark 20 years of Caremark championing home care in communities, the competition asked the public to capture what care means to them in everyday life, from small gestures to big moments. Out of hundreds of entries, one finalist was chosen from each of the UK’s 12 regions, following a rigorous judging process carried out by Caremark’s head office.

Beverley is representing the North West with a photograph capturing a spontaneous moment of connection between her husband and their young grandson, Jasper, on the beach at Robin Hood’s Bay. As little Jasper reached up to escape the sand between his toes, his grandfather instinctively scooped him up, creating a moment of love, reassurance and joy.

The image is now part of a nationwide public vote on social media to determine the overall winner of the competition. The photographer of the winning entry will receive a £1,000 luxury getaway.

Beverley said:

“The photo wasn’t staged, it was just one of those lucky ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ moments from a lovely day out with our grandson, Jasper. He wasn’t a fan of the sand between his toes and reached up to my husband for rescue. My husband instinctively scooped him up, and I captured the moment.

“It happened in a flash. A small moment, but one that speaks volumes about love and reassurance. To me, care is being present, noticing the little things that matter to the people you love, and stepping in when they need you. It’s those everyday moments that show someone you’ve got them, literally and emotionally.

“We have the photo framed at home with other special memories we’ve collected over the years. Honestly, I’m thrilled, and a bit emotional, to be named a finalist. It’s such a personal photo, so knowing others saw something special in it too is really touching.

“If we win the competition, we’d take a family trip with our two sons and three grandsons. It’s our 35th anniversary this year, so a Lake District escape with the people we love most would be the perfect way to celebrate.”

Voting is open to the public via Caremark’s Facebook page and will close at 9am on 29th September 2025. The entry with the highest number of public votes will be announced as the winner shortly after voting closes.

Emma Scholes, Caremark’s Director of Marketing, said:

“We’ve been genuinely moved by the creativity and thoughtfulness behind so many of the entries. With such an incredible standard from across the country, narrowing it down to just 12 finalists was tough because each photograph carried a personal story, so judging them was emotionally challenging. We felt that Beverley’s photograph stood out as a powerful reflection of what care can mean.

“This competition marks 20 years of Caremark championing care in communities across the UK. It’s about shining a light on what care looks like in everyday life, from small gestures to life-changing support, and how differently people experience and express it. Each finalist has brought a unique perspective, and it’s been inspiring to see care interpreted so personally through their lens.

“We’re excited to now share these images with the public, celebrate the value of care in all its forms, and see who the UK public chooses as their overall winner!”

For more information about the competition and to view the finalists’ photographs, visit: www.caremark.co.uk/whatiscare