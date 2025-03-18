Lytham St. Annes ‘Orcas’ are making a splash! Lytham St Annes (lsa) Swimming Club, also known as the Orcas, are making an impact across our community. Fresh from their 2024 fundraising efforts where they raised over £1000 for the Help for Heroes Charity in a Swimathon, the Club has swimmers aged 9 to 14 who compete locally and across Lancashire in swimming events of various levels; most recently securing a highly respectable 3rd place in the Northwest Microleague event.

Vicki Ormerod, Head Coach of the Orcas, is quick to praise the swimmers; “we are a really inclusive club which looks to develop each swimmer along their individual pathway; making the sport fun for all while striving to bring the best out of each of them individually and as part of a team”. The club has attracted attention from the Swim England National co-ordinators who despatched a representative to visit the club recently; they observed one of the training sessions and commented “you have a special club here, the kids clearly love swimming and that is to be encouraged; Swim England really value clubs such as Lytham St Annes, as they make such a huge impact to the communities across England”.

On top of an extremely busy calendar of events, the Orcas have volunteered to be part of the 2025 National Swimathon, the world’s biggest fundraising swimming challenge, in support of Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie Cancer Care; Vicki Ormerod was quick to praise her team “we have the majority of our swimmers fundraising for such worthy charities and doing what they love to help others; this community spirit is strong in our club and I am proud of each and every one of them for taking part”.

If you would like to sponsor the Orcas in the Swimathon,the link to the Given Gain donation site is: https://www.givengain.com/ and search for “lsa” (Lytham St. Annes) and you will see the club listed in the projects for selection.

Also, if you would like to find out more about becoming an Orca please contact Vicki on: