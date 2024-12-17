Lytham St Annes Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for Hugo’s Small Animal Rescue Sanctuary with reindeer giveaway

To celebrate the festive period, Lytham St Annes Garden Centre has donated a light-up reindeer to Hugo’s Small Animal Rescue Sanctuary in Blackpool as part of its Christmas Magic community campaign.

The campaign which was run by the UK’s largest family-run group, British Garden Centres, saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the reindeer to light up the community and spread festive cheer.

Louise Berry nominated Hugo’s Small Animal Rescue Sanctuary for the competition saying: " I became aware of this small charity after seeing Facebook posts about their work. I have never visited as I think it would upset me too much but I have donated.

"Their hard work and dedication to the many abandoned and injured animals they take in is a credit to the volunteers, particularly Bailey, who either nurses the animals and birds back to health and releases them back to the wild or retains them due to not being medically fit to be released. My hope is if they were fortunate to receive a reindeer that they could auction it off for their charity. “

Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres said, “We are incredibly proud of the active role British Garden Centres plays in its local communities, and that’s particularly important at this time of year. We are delighted to donate this light reindeer as a symbol of joy, Christmas magic, and community spirit during the festive season.”