Lytham show breaks its own records

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year’s seventh annual Classic Cars on Lytham Green show in June broke the records it set last year for entries, visitors and the amount it raised for event charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

In numbers, the show’s triple whammy equates to an increase of almost 200 exhibited cars, taking the models shown on The Green to 830.

They were viewed by a staggering influx of more than 5,000 visitors, who were catered for by an additional car park, and who helped raise £24,019 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, an increase of more than £6,000 on last year’s donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show’s delighted organiser Ed Cook said: “In a relatively short period of time, Classic Cars on Lytham Green has become one of the largest and finest shows of its type in the country. We are absolutely thrilled and delighted by the show’s popularity.

Ed Cook (far right) presents Rosemere's Sue Swire (far left) with this year's show donation

“With exhibitors making a donation to show their prized cars, visitors making a donation to park and a bucket collection, we are also delighted to be able to donate such a fantastic amount to show charity, Rosemere Cancer Foundation. We would like to thank our corporate sponsors, Fylde Borough Council for use of The Green along with the provision of arena equipment, all our exhibitors and our team of 25 volunteers, who give willingly of their time year on year to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Ed added: “We also have to thank the catering units that supported us, photographer Greg Wolstenholme, David Thornley, of Local List, and of course, every one of our visitors as without them, there would be no show. We are hoping to break more records next year and we would love to welcome new volunteers to our team to help us put on Classic Cars on Lytham Green 2025, an event which Lytham should be very proud of.”

The show’s 2024 corporate sponsors included Phil Lee, of Auto Expert, who has supported Classic Cars on Lytham Green since its launch, Pete Foy, of Lowther Building Company, Richard Chapman, of insurance brokers Guy Penn and Co., and Paul Rotherham Accountants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Our thanks and congratulations to Ed and his team for growing Classic Cars on Lytham Green into such a successful and established show in such a short period of time. The show really is a spectacle to behold. It’s a great day out. You don’t need to be a massive car enthusiast or petrol head to enjoy it because the setting is so lovely and the passion exhibitors have for their vehicles is catching. We are immensely grateful to have been chosen as the show’s charity beneficiary.”

Some of the classic cars shown on Lytham Green at the end of June

Anyone interested in volunteering at next year’s show should call 07814 550163.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.