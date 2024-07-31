Lytham show breaks its own records
and live on Freeview channel 276
In numbers, the show’s triple whammy equates to an increase of almost 200 exhibited cars, taking the models shown on The Green to 830.
They were viewed by a staggering influx of more than 5,000 visitors, who were catered for by an additional car park, and who helped raise £24,019 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, an increase of more than £6,000 on last year’s donation.
The show’s delighted organiser Ed Cook said: “In a relatively short period of time, Classic Cars on Lytham Green has become one of the largest and finest shows of its type in the country. We are absolutely thrilled and delighted by the show’s popularity.
“With exhibitors making a donation to show their prized cars, visitors making a donation to park and a bucket collection, we are also delighted to be able to donate such a fantastic amount to show charity, Rosemere Cancer Foundation. We would like to thank our corporate sponsors, Fylde Borough Council for use of The Green along with the provision of arena equipment, all our exhibitors and our team of 25 volunteers, who give willingly of their time year on year to ensure everyone’s safety.”
Ed added: “We also have to thank the catering units that supported us, photographer Greg Wolstenholme, David Thornley, of Local List, and of course, every one of our visitors as without them, there would be no show. We are hoping to break more records next year and we would love to welcome new volunteers to our team to help us put on Classic Cars on Lytham Green 2025, an event which Lytham should be very proud of.”
The show’s 2024 corporate sponsors included Phil Lee, of Auto Expert, who has supported Classic Cars on Lytham Green since its launch, Pete Foy, of Lowther Building Company, Richard Chapman, of insurance brokers Guy Penn and Co., and Paul Rotherham Accountants.
Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Our thanks and congratulations to Ed and his team for growing Classic Cars on Lytham Green into such a successful and established show in such a short period of time. The show really is a spectacle to behold. It’s a great day out. You don’t need to be a massive car enthusiast or petrol head to enjoy it because the setting is so lovely and the passion exhibitors have for their vehicles is catching. We are immensely grateful to have been chosen as the show’s charity beneficiary.”
Anyone interested in volunteering at next year’s show should call 07814 550163.
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.