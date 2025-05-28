Lytham Heritage Centre exhibits Pat Richardson

"Inspired by Nature" is a beautiful exhibition of paintings by Pat Richardson, a local artist whose love of nature is reflected in her atmospheric pictures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Inspired by Nature"

Art by Pat Richardson.

20 May - 08 June 2025

Exhibition Poster

Exploring how light and shadow play out in the landscape is the major influence in all my work.

My paintings are not simply representations of the landscape, but capture a moment in time. I strive to evoke a feeling for the viewer of being connected to something larger than themselves.

Combined with my interest in finding alternative mark making techniques, I strive to capture the essence of a landscape in the media or mediums that will allow me to express my ideas best.