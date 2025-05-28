Lytham Heritage Centre exhibits Pat Richardson

By HILARY FLETCHER
Contributor
Published 28th May 2025, 20:55 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 08:08 BST

"Inspired by Nature" is a beautiful exhibition of paintings by Pat Richardson, a local artist whose love of nature is reflected in her atmospheric pictures.

"Inspired by Nature"

Art by Pat Richardson.

20 May - 08 June 2025

Exploring how light and shadow play out in the landscape is the major influence in all my work.

My paintings are not simply representations of the landscape, but capture a moment in time. I strive to evoke a feeling for the viewer of being connected to something larger than themselves.

Combined with my interest in finding alternative mark making techniques, I strive to capture the essence of a landscape in the media or mediums that will allow me to express my ideas best.

