Lytham Heritage Centre exhibits Eileen Tupling and Brian Spooner

Eileen Tupling and Brian Spooner
‘A WAY OF SEEING’
12 – 31 August 2025
The title of the exhibition was chosen to reflect the range and variety of work we have selected to show this year and is evidence of a constant need for looking in new and innovative directions. In particular the choice of subject matter, our visual response to it and how we select and choose to use materials.
We have worked and exhibited together over many years, and share common goals representing colour, light and form, always with our individual approach to painting and use of media.
In this exhibition, we have deviated in subject and in style but hope that the work sufficiently complements the other to work as a cohesive whole.
Eileen Tupling – ‘Still Life’
In the exhibition, my work follows a single thread but interprets it in a variety of materials and technique, from creative textiles to paintings of the arrangement of objects in a traditional manner. During the developmental stages, I became particularly interested in the play of light and its effect on objects within the domestic space.
Brian Spooner – ‘Land and Seascape’
I have always been moved by the power of nature with all its changing moods and emotions. Experiencing the rugged beauty of the North East coast stimulated a fresh direction in my work. I attempt to communicate the sense of awe and grandeur that inspires me. I hope you enjoy them.