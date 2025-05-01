Lytham Heritage Centre exhibits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"Return of the Artful Dodger" Paintings by Glynn Ward, and "Creations in Stoneware" by Anita Woods.

Welcome to Glynn Ward and Anita Wood's exhibition.

Glynn hopes that it will provide an indication of his style and subject matter, and what drives the inspiration for his painting.

Glynn has been a practising artist for many years. He took his degree in Fine Art and Photography at Sheffield Art College, but he steered away from the thriving mining and steel industry of Sheffield in its day, to carve out a professional career as a photographer.

Whilst originally from Yorkshire, it was only when he left his native white rose county and moved to Lancashire, that he rediscovered his lost love for painting. He loves Lancashire and has taken many photographs of its iconic features and landscape, and given them character and life again in his paintings and art.

Glynn uses the vibrancy of nature's palettes to decide on his tones when he is painting, and he is drawn to using natural daylight to give his work contrast. He has worked in a range of media: oils, gouache, acrylic and etching. His subject matter includes portraiture, landscape, cities, religious imagery and illustration.

He is drawn to and fascinated by everyday life, and the beauty in ordinary objects. He can arrange his composition with great detail yet capture its majestic simplicity. He likes his paintings to show emotion, whether a feeling of calm or tranquillity, or an emotive subject that could rouse nostalgic memories in the building, a particular landscape, or an object.

Anita says:

I was born in Blackburn where I went to school. I always loved Art but got my first chance to do Pottery at BT&GS (Blackburn Technical and Grammar School). After 'A' Levels I went to college in Manchester for 3 years doing Art and Design. I specialised in Pottery in my final year and qualified with Distinction.

I taught for 22 years in several schools and became Head of Art in a large comprehensive in the North East. I taught general arts and crafts, as well as painting. I did batiks, print making and relief work, as well as pottery, and was responsible for the complete process of making glazes and the firing of the kilns.

I gave up teaching to build 3 care homes for the elderly where I concentrated my skills on interior design. I sold my homes over 20 years ago and since then have been able to make pots.

I was the convenor for the U3A for many years in the Penrith area, when we lived at Crossrigg Hall and until we moved to Lytham. I am not a 'kitchenware' potter, my works are made in stoneware and are 'one-off' originals. I find throwing on a wheel a little restrictive, ie 'round'. My work is coiled, slabbed or hand built and is half way between pottery and sculpture. My later pieces have had a floral inspiration but recently my interest has been in extruded decorative shapes.

I am 80 next year and this is my first exhibition.

All proceeds from sales will be donated to Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Anita Woods