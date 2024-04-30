Lytham Heritage Centre Exhibition of Art - 'Reflections' by Steve Bruce
I called this exhibition ‘Reflections’ for a couple of reasons. Firstly many of my paintings are reflections of places and people that have meant something to me personally. Secondly, I enjoy painting scenes where reflections of shadows from the sun or from wet surfaces in the rain play a prominent part.
Since retirement I have held several exhibitions including Stockport War Memorial Art Gallery in 2016, two Lytham Arts Festivals with solo exhibitions at Lowther Gardens, and I regularly exhibit at the Pavilion cafe in Ashton Gardens in St Annes each summer.
In 2018 I was featured in 'Lancashire Life' as Artist of the Month, and in June 2018 I was pleased to win Blackpool Winter Gardens art competition to mark their 140th Annniversary. In 2022 I submitted two paintings in the open exhibition at Inch Arts Gallery in Altrincham alongside 90 other artists; I was delighted that my painting of a tram approaching Piccadilly was judged 2nd place by TV Arts presenter Diana Ali.
My name is Steven Robert Bruce - born in Ashton-under-Lyne near Manchester. I attended Ashton Grammar School where I took Art up to 'O' level, but failed in my exam. Accepting this failure, Art was cast aside forever - I thought - as I went through a number of jobs before settling into a career as a hairdresser in Mossley, the town I had moved to in 1979.
In 1994, aged 38, a turning point in my life occurred when out of the blue I was given an oil painting set for my birthday. I found it quite strange at the time, but not wishing to be rude, I decided to have a go. For the last 22 years I have been 'having a go' in every spare bit of time! Completely self-taught I paint exclusively in oils except for the couple of murals I attempted some years ago. Leaving Tameside area for Blackpool in 1997 was another big turning point as I waved goodbye to my hairdressing clients and took a job as a postman to allow more time to paint. In December 2013 I took early retirement and now am free to paint all day.
I can be found on Facebook as Steven Bruce artist, on Twitter as @bruceyart and on Instagram as matblack8