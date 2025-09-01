Lytham came together on Sunday, August 31, for a fantastic night of music, laughter, and generosity at the Northern Monkey, raising hundreds of pounds for the League of Friends of Clifton Hospital. Guests helped raise over £600 through the raffle, and the total including ticket sales will be announced soon.

Hosted by BBC Radio Lancashire’s John “Gilly” Gilmore, the evening was filled with community spirit. Guests enjoyed performances from Jane Fraser, Paul Dobie, and Peter Anthony, who all kindly gave their time to support the cause.

Supper was provided by volunteers, with special thanks to Trudie Bennison, who stepped in at short notice to assist with catering. Ryan, Kev, and the Northern Monkey team ensured the night ran smoothly, demonstrating their dedication to the local community despite challenges of their own.

Trustee Linda Bedows also spoke briefly on behalf of the charity, thanking supporters and acknowledging the ongoing work of the League of Friends in assisting Clifton Hospital and its patients.

Organiser Beth Balshaw said: “I’m so grateful to everyone who came along and supported us. From the performers and volunteers to Linda Bedows, the Northern Monkey staff, Trudie Bennison, and local businesses – you’ve all helped make a real difference. We’re already looking forward to next year.”

The League of Friends of Clifton Hospital (Charity No. 518915) continues its mission to provide vital support for patients, staff, and facilities at Clifton Hospital.

Raffle prizes were kindly donated by: The Clifton Arms, The Old Chocolate Shop, Lytham Jewellery Company, Lytham Hall, Lanigans, Stringers, Exquisite, The Cheese Shop, The Taps, Ego, The Posy Bowl, Plackett & Booth, The Barking Bakery, Northern Monkey, The Bedford Hotel, Chells of Lytham, Booths, Strongs, and Dewlay Cheese Factory.

1 . Contributed Paul Dobie and Heath Laverie. Photo: Beth Balshaw Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed John 'Gilly" Gilmore former BCC Radio Lancashire presenter who hosted the event. Photo: Beth Balshaw Photo: Submitted Photo Sales