Luxury watch, diamond and fine jewellery retailer ‘Loupe’ arrives in the North with third boutique opening in Preston

A new era of luxury has arrived in Preston with Loupe – part of family-owned jeweller Beaverbrooks – opening the doors of its new boutique.

Located at 37 Fishergate, the boutique, which has transitioned from Whittles Jewellers, is Loupe’s first location in the North of England and promises a modern and luxury watch, diamond and fine jewellery experience with a focus on quality – while continuing the same exceptional service that Whittles clients have cherished for over 160 years.

Loupe is a thoughtfully curated concept by the Beaverbrooks Group, the 105-year-old family-owned jewellers with 89 stores nationwide. It opened its Milton Keynes boutique in June 2022, followed by its Croydon boutique earlier this year. The Preston boutique is the third Loupe boutique to join the exclusive portfolio.

Loupe remains the exclusive official Rolex retailer in Preston with the prestigious watch brand, which has been an integral part of the boutique’s offering for over 50 years. Clients can also visit its onsite Rolex Authorised Service Centre and benefit from the highest standard of repairs and servicing. The facility features a bespoke client viewing area in the workshop, where clients can interact with the watchmakers and observe the masters of their craft at work, while enjoying refreshments in a luxury seating area.

The boutique showcases Loupe’s own collection of breathtaking diamonds and exceptional contemporary fine jewellery; each piece hand-selected by Loupe’s experienced buying team and marked with its distinguished hallmark. The collection showcases several classic and modern pieces, from diamond rings to fine jewellery, in its thoughtfully curated collections such as Spyra, Confidante and Asteria. Made to perfection, each of Loupe’s iconic fine jewellery collections has its own unique story to tell, making Loupe the destination for exceptional luxury.

Loupe Preston is also a stockist of luxury watches from esteemed brands like OMEGA, Breitling and TUDOR, alongside Mikimoto fine jewellery.

Clients are invited to enjoy bespoke consultations that are as personal as they are enjoyable, with every detail tailored to their preferences, including the option to sip their favourite tipple as they browse.

As the festive season approaches, the boutique’s bespoke consultation service stands ready to assist those in search of the ideal gift, ensuring that each selection is both special and memorable.

Whittles Jewellers is renowned for delivering outstanding customer care and the same team, with over 80 years of combined jewellery experience, will continue this legacy with Loupe, whilst staying true to the family values and core purpose of enriching lives that Beaverbrooks has upheld for over a century.

Anna Blackburn, Managing Director at Beaverbrooks, said: "This investment into the future of Loupe and Preston is very exciting. Marking our third Loupe boutique, we are excited to build on the best-in-class service which started with the Whittles brand in 1862.

“Loupe brings a fresh approach to the luxury sector. The name itself signifies the magnifying glass used by jewellers and watchmakers, chosen to break conventions and be memorable. It represents the concept of looking through a portal into an exciting new world, magnifying craft and beauty, and offering luxuriously delightful experiences for both new and existing clients.

“Our Loupe boutiques in Milton Keynes and Croydon have achieved great success since opening, and the new modern luxury experience we’ve created has been exceptionally well received. We’re looking forward to introducing this to Preston and continuing this success.”

Rose Wilson, Boutique Manager at Loupe Preston, said: “Having worked at Whittles for more than 15 years, I’m excited to showcase the new Loupe boutique’s elevated, luxury experience. Every element of the boutique has been thoughtfully considered – from the luxurious bar area and comfy seating to consultation areas and luxurious finishes – so that clients can truly relax whilst they explore our curated selection of diamonds, fine jewellery and luxury watches.

“As a team, we have more than eight decades of combined experience in the jewellery and watch trade and look forward to continuing to deliver the same great service that our clients have come to expect. We can’t wait to welcome existing and new clients through the door and provide luxury in a new light for years to come.”

Clients can book face-to-face consultations with the specialist Loupe team through the website, where they can view pieces of interest in the boutique. Visitors to the website can also access Loupe’s wider portfolio of thoughtfully curated fine jewellery and diamond collections and discover the stories and details behind the pieces and collections they love – as well as peruse Loupe's collection of some of the world’s finest luxury watch brands.

For further information, visit: www.loupe.co.uk or follow @loupeUK on Instagram.