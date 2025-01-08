Local Woman Marks 100th Birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joan Hodges, a beloved resident of The Willows Care Home, is celebrating her 100th birthday on Sunday 12th January. The milestone is marked with a festive gathering at the home, with family, friends and nurses all planning to attend.

Born on 12th January 1925, in Preston. Joan said she had a very happy childhood growing up in Preston, until the war, which she then started working with the Land Army in Shropshire. Joan did her bit for the war efforts before marrying her late husband, Laurence when she was 20. Shortly after they moved to Blackpool for work and here they stayed for the rest of their lives. Joan and Lawrence had a son Keith, who she looked after at home and then became a house wife. Throughout her life, she has been a source of inspiration to those around, always touching the lives of others.

Her birthday celebration is freaturing a performance from "2's company", so guests can sing and dance with the birthday girl. A delightful array of activities will also be enjoyed on the day, including a slideshow of photographs capturing Joan's journey through life, from her childhood to her happy marriage. She is very excited to celebrate the day with the staff and her friends at The Willows.

As Joan blows out the candles and makes her wish, one thing is clear: Joan is not just celebrating a century of life but also the countless lives she has made a impact on along the way. Here's to more memories and moments filled with love and laughter.