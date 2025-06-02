Local Vocals ‘flashmob’ takes over Lytham Square

A Lancashire choir electrified Lytham shoppers on Saturday, May 25 with a surprise rendition of a Justin Timberlake hit. The Local Vocals Choir performed ‘Cry Me a River’ to promote the upcoming Lytham Festival. Over 250 members took part in the spectacle in Clifton Square, accompanied by violins and a cello.

The singing was started by Jonny Rees, choir leader, whilst the rest of the choir posed as members of the public until joining in as the song progressed. Watch the video here

Laura Bennett-Gornall, founder and choir leader said: "This was a really complicated arrangement, and I’m so proud of the way everyone got stuck in to learning it. It was worth the time, because it’s sounding fab. Everyone is still buzzing from the Lytham flashmob, and we can’t wait to add the song to all our performances this summer."

Laura, an experienced choir leader, initially founded Local Vocals online during lockdown in 2021. Since then, the choirs have continued to grow, and now cover 13 areas across Lancashire, with several added this year alone, including one in Fleetwood as recently reported in the Gazette. There are no auditions or previous experience required; the ethos of the choir is to promote inclusivity and community, singing popular modern songs to Laura’s own arrangements.

The group has performed at a variety of events, including local festivals and markets, Chorley Flower show and even opening for a rugby game at Wigan Stadium. Last November, they had their first full length show by candlelight at Blackpool Winter Gardens, raising over £7500 for the North West Air Ambulance in the process.

The choir is a real family affair. Laura’s mum Marie Bennett manages the organisational side of things, whilst brother Tom stepped in head up several of the choirs on the departure of the previous leader. Two more choir leaders, John Wright and Jonny Rees have joined this year to add their skills and enthusiasm to the mix.

There are plenty of events planned for the rest of the summer so keep an eye out for the choir popping up around the county!

New members are always welcome to try a taster session; the nearest choirs in the Fylde are at St Annes, Poulton and Fleetwood over various evenings. For more information see www.localvocals.com