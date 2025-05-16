Local Poet Inspires Creativity at Blackpool Gateway Academy

Blackpool Gateway Academy was buzzing with creativity this week, as local author and poet Nathan Parker paid a special visit to inspire pupils and parents through the power of poetry.

The Blackpool-born poet led an engaging parent forum session breaking down traditional stereotypes of what it means to be a poet. Drawing on his own childhood experiences growing up in Blackpool, Nathan shared stories that resonated with the children, encouraging them to find poetry in their everyday lives and to express their thoughts through rhythm and rhyme.

During his visit, Nathan introduced pupils to a range of interactive rhyming games, sparking excitement and laughter. His down-to-earth style and relatable approach helped the parents and their children see that poetry is not just about lofty language or perfect grammar — it’s about voice, expression and having fun with words.

One of the highlights of the day was a collaborative session where children and parents worked together with Nathan to create a group poem. Guided by their own ideas and supported by Nathan’s creative flair, the poem captured their thoughts, imaginations and local pride — a true celebration of young voices. Nathan’s visit was not only an opportunity to celebrate poetry, but also a reminder of the importance of self-expression and storytelling in education.

Author Nathan Parker (centre), pictured with parents and pupils of Blackpool Gateway Academy.

Deputy Headteacher, Nicola Makinson, who led the parent forum said, “Nathan brought energy, empathy and authenticity. Our pupils and parents were hanging on his every word — it was a brilliant way to break down barriers around poetry and show children that their voices matter. It also allowed our parents to recognise what they can do with their children at home regardless of their own reading and writing abilities.”

The visit was part of the school’s ongoing commitment to nurturing creativity and building confidence in communication. It’s safe to say that after today, Blackpool Gateway Academy has a few more budding poets ready to take up the pen.