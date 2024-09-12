Local personal trainer up for National Fitness Award

Sarah Nightingale has been shortlisted in the National Fitness Awards, the UK’s biggest free-to-enter fitness awards and is in the running for a prestigious national award. Sarah has been shortlisted in the Gym based Personal Trainer of the Year category and works from Hellofit Gym in Lytham.

The annual event recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country with shortlisted facilities being as far north as Aberdeen and as far south as Devon.The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading fitness industry magazine Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport, and in each category up to nine finalists have been selected, who will now go through to the next stage of the judging process where they will be out to impress by showcasing firsthand the great work going on in their clubs.This stage involves a visit to each finalist by a member of the awards team who will take a look around the facilities and chat to members and staff before compiling a comprehensive report, which will then be passed on to an expert judging panel to decide the lucky winners.Trophies will then be handed out by one of Britain’s most famous athletes, Derek Redmond at a glittering awards ceremony on Friday, November 29th at The Athena in Leicester.

National Fitness Awards’ event director Dominic Musgrave said: “The National Fitness Awards are now in their 14th year and with more entries than ever before, our finalists really have reason to celebrate too as it’s a huge achievement to have made the shortlist and is testament to the teams behind each."

Nominee Sarah said: “I am extremely honoured to be shortlisted for this prestigious award. I havecreated a community of women who now feel confident enough to take up space on the gym floor and work on their health and fitness goals, carving out a healthier, happier body to take them through life. I have also been working in schools and with a local college on girls’ body image in order to help create a better future for women.