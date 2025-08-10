Local Hedgehogs Need You

Turn your passion for wildlife into an amazing volunteer role.

Fostering

If you are over 18 and you can spare 5 minutes a day in your own home, (shed or garage) you could look after a locally rescued hedgehog by volunteering with Hedgehog Rescue, Blackpool.

Our volunteers support hedgehogs throughout the area. Volunteering will mean working directly with hedgehogs, providing essential support in their rehabilitation prior to release back into their natural habitat.

Nala, being treated for ringworm. Currently staying with one of our fosterers.

You will need a shed or garage, a 4ft - (122 cm) wide rabbit hutch (can be bigger), plus other essentials; gloves, low sides bowls, hay, fleece blankets, pet safe cleaning fluid, weighing scales and purina chicken flavoured kitten biscuits.

If you are interested please fill in the volunteering form which can be found https://hedgehogrescueblackpool.co.uk/join-us/ and we will get back to you.

Please remember that these hedgehogs are not pets but wild, cute spiny mammals which when rehabilitated will be released from your care.