Local Funeral Directors Host Community Coffee Morning to Encourage Open Conversation

J.&A. Porter Funeral Directors is welcoming the community to a coffee morning on Tuesday, 11 February, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at their Windsor Court branch in Lytham St. Annes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The informal gathering offers a chance to meet the team, ask questions, and enjoy a friendly chat over a cup of tea or coffee in a relaxed setting.

Talking about end-of-life and death can often feel daunting or uncomfortable, but having open conversations can help ease concerns and remove uncertainty. This event provides a welcoming space for people to ask anything they’ve ever wondered about funerals or bereavement support - whether it’s about arranging a service, understanding different options, or simply finding reassurance.

Paul Beckett, Business Leader explains:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

J.&A. Porter Funeral Directors

“We want to make conversations about funerals easier and more open. It’s something that can feel uncomfortable for many, but it’s important for people to feel empowered to ask questions and understand the options available to them. This coffee morning is all about starting those conversations in a relaxed atmosphere. There’s no pressure, just a chance to learn and speak with our professional and trusted teams.”

J.&A. Porter, part of Dignity, is committed to providing local families with the support they need. By hosting these events, the funeral directors hope to reduce the stigma surrounding death and ensure that people feel empowered to make decisions about the future.

The coffee morning is open to all, with no appointment needed. Simply drop by for a coffee and a conversation.