Local friends launch new estate agency with a personal touch

LR - Natasha Greenley, Nicola Lindsay and Lauren Ashburn, who have set up the new Ashburn Lindsay estate agency.

Two local property experts and long-time friends, Lauren Ashburn and Nicola Lindsay, have joined forces with local entrepreneur and property owner Natasha Greenley to launch a new independent estate and lettings agency, Ashburn Lindsay, based on St David’s Road South, in Lytham St Annes.

With nearly 30 years of combined experience across sales and lettings, Lauren and Nicola bring a wealth of industry knowledge, while Natasha adds a strong business and property investment background as co-director. Together, they are aiming to bring a more open, people-focused approach to estate agency across the Fylde Coast, and across the UK.

After decades working within national and regional agencies, Lauren and Nicola decided it was time to do things differently. “We’ve both seen how the industry has changed,” said Lauren. “People want honesty, energy, and agents who really care. We created Ashburn Lindsay to make every move feel easier, clearer, and more personal.”

Ashburn Lindsay offers property sales, lettings, and management across Lytham St Annes, and the Fylde Coast. The company will operate nationally with customers already secured in London. The agency focuses on clear communication, practical advice, and strong local knowledge, supported by long-standing community connections.

“This isn’t just business, it’s personal,” added Nicola. “Every client, every home and every business matters to us. We’ve built our careers on going the extra mile, and we’re excited to help people move forward with confidence.”

Ashburn Lindsay officially opened its doors this month and is already welcoming clients seeking a more human, relationship-led property experience.