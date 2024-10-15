Local Councils In Partnership With Slimming World

By Nadelle Anderson
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2024, 10:22 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 12:36 BST
The government have announced that they may start offering weight loss injections to those who need to lose weight in order to get a job. However the NHS and Slimming World can offer a fabulous alternative

Obesity currently costs the NHS over £11 billion every year. Whilst it is fantastic that the government is recognising that we have a crisis, surely these injections aren’t the answer? Not only do they have so many side effects, they don’t help people change their habits and mindset about weight loss and eating healthy. These weight loss injections alone are not the answer, they don’t work for everyone and sadly when you stop them they stop working. Slimming World helps create healthy habits, for life!

At Slimming World we encourage changing habits, recognising triggers and eating healthy foods. Our plan fits around every dietary need and budget and in our groups we help every member as an individual, looking at their specific needs, struggles and requirements.

Slimming World celebrates 55 years this year, and our food optimising plan is fantastic. In fact it works so well we now have the support of the NHS and our local authority. The scheme has already been available in Wyre for the last 3 years, and the results we have seen have been incredible! Wyre residents can self refer, and we are hoping Blackpool will have this facility in the near future.

Slimming World helps promote healthy eating habitsSlimming World helps promote healthy eating habits
Slimming World helps promote healthy eating habits

Many doctors surgeries (see the list below) now offer a referral scheme where you can get a 12 week membership at one of our groups, for free. You must be over 18 and have a BMI of over 25, and you can’t have attended a Slimming World group in the last 3 months.

We have had so many members join us on this scheme and lose a stone in the first 12 weeks, and the majority of these members continue with their membership and go on to lose more weight. The weight loss has helped increase mobility, reduce blood pressure, reduce cholesterol and lower the need for type 2 diabetes medication.

Sadly the scheme isn’t common knowledge amongst prescribers due to the huge workload they already have. However we are on a mission to get the scheme used more widely, as we know that reducing obesity will help reduce pressure on the NHS.

If you’d like to take part in the scheme and are at one of the doctors surgeries below then please get in touch with your surgery.

Abbeydale

Adelaide St Surgery

Harris Medical Centre

Arnold Medical Centre

Bloomfield Medical Centre

Glenroyd Medical Centre

Highfield Surgery

Layton Medical Centre

Marton Medical Practice

Newton Drive Health Centre

North Shore Surgery

South King Street Medical Centre

Stoneyhill Medical Practice

St Paul’s Medical Centre

Waterloo Medical Centre

Alternatively if you’d like more information contact Natalie on 07823 771318 Or Nadelle on 07766 837893

