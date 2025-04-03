Local charity One Fylde offer life saving training course to the individuals they support

Through consultation with the people the charity support, it was found that they wanted to be trained in first aid, and in response to this feedback the charity actioned this through their ‘Improving Lives Fund’. A pot of money set aside which can be applied for by the supported individuals, staff or family and friends of the people they support, to pay for a specific product, service or qualification that they deem will enhance the lives of the people supported at One Fylde.

On Wednesday, 26 March their first cohort attended Fylde Town Hall to personally receive their Basic Life Support Qualification certificate for successful completion of their training by Allan Oldfield CEO of Fylde Borough Council.

Tracey Bush, CEO at One Fylde said: “Learning first aid is crucial for enhancing personal safety and the safety of others. For adults with learning disabilities and autism, it also promotes independence and empowers them to contribute to their communities by equipping them with skills to respond to emergencies, keeping safe both at home and in public spaces. We are incredibly proud of the determination and pride each person has taken in their learning of Basic Life Support training.”

The courses were facilitated by James Bassett of Polymath Trainingand Consultancy Limited who’s work with the charity, pre-merger, personally spans 10 years, and on an annual average delivers his Basic Life Support training course to 330 One Fylde staff.

Dawn Lasledj, Learning & Development Manager at One Fylde: “We received significant feedback from the people we support. One whom witnessed someone close to them receiving basic life support and the use of a defibrillator. Following the training, they acknowledged feeling more knowledgeable and accepting of the situation. Others admitted feeling nervous but being glad they attended, it was fun and great to learn. Another pride in that learning first aid was a goal of hers, now achieved.”

By having this training, you could save someone’s life, so if you would like to obtain this Qualification you can get in touch with James Bassett at 07930 804235 or email him at [email protected] to discuss further.

To find out more about how you can support this inspiring charity and help fund invaluable initiatives that empower individuals with learning disabilities and autism to thrive and feel valued in society

