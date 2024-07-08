Life's a beach in a new home in Marton Moss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a choice of beaches within a few miles, new homes in Marton Moss are ideally placed to enjoy all that the Fylde coast has to offer and at £50,000 less than the average coastal property. While buyers may expect new build homes near the sea to come with a premium price tag, they could be pleasantly surprised with a visit to Redwood Gardens.

Elan Homes has a choice of properties available below the cost of the average coastal home.

Marie Morris, sales director for Elan Homes in the North, said: “The Lloyds Bank Coastal Homes Review found that the average price paid for a coastal home is now £293,710. That’s 48% higher than ten years ago. Our new homes at Redwood Gardens are competitively priced. Plus there’s potential for further savings as they won’t require expensive repairs and maintenance, are highly energy efficient and with the option to receive a 5% deposit boost or to use Own New Rate Reducer to access lower rate mortgages. These factors combined make our new homes are an attractive prospect and that’s before you consider the location.

“Our new homes in Marton Moss are ideally placed to enjoy all that the Fylde coast has to offer. Exploring the dunes and wildlife spotting, building sandcastles and open water swimming are just some of the highlights of living here.”

An example of the Bay from Elan Homes at Redwood Gardens

There are several beaches all within 10 miles or a 30-mimute drive of the homes.

The nearest beaches are at Blackpool, Lytham St Annes and St Annes, all around four miles or less than 15-minutes by car. Cleveleys, Rossall and Bispham are also easily accessible.

“After a stroll along Lytham’s famous green you could indulge in some shopping in the town’s boutique stores and dine out in a local restaurant,” Marie added.

“Or you could visit the top of Blackpool Tower and take in spectacular views across the promenade and Irish sea.”

Current prices at Redwood Gardens start from £239,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Bay style property. A detached version of the Bay is available from £249,995.

Designed to make the most of the 973 sq ft of accommodation, the lounge in the Bay leads through to the combined kitchen, dining and family room. French doors lead out to the garden. A cloakroom completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits an en-suite, with the other two bedrooms sharing the family bathroom.

Research by the Home Builders Federation suggests that those who move from an older house to a new one, could save almost £2,200 a year on their energy bills.