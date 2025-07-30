Lifeboat heroics retold as The Sidings marks Lytham’s proud RNLI heritage

Visitors to The Sidings, Adlington Retirement Living’s award-winning community on Wharf Street, were transported back to one of the most dramatic nights in maritime history last week when Chris Wrigley, RNLI Visits Officer, delivered an illustrated talk on the 1886 Mexico lifeboat disaster.

Mr Wrigley’s presentation traced the fateful gale of 10 December 1886, when three lifeboats from Lytham, St Annes and Southport launched to aid the stricken German barque Mexico. Although Lytham’s Charles Biggs rescued all 12 sailors, the other two boats capsized, claiming the lives of 27 volunteers – still the worst single tragedy in RNLI history.

After an engaging Q&A, guests enjoyed a traditional afternoon tea prepared by The Sidings’ hospitality team before raising a toast to the modern-day crews who continue the charity’s lifesaving work.

Chris Wrigley commented: “The courage shown that night off Lytham’s coast underlines why the RNLI has remained part of this community’s DNA for nearly 200 years – ordinary people prepared to do extraordinary things for strangers.”

1886 Southport and St Anne's lifeboat disaster

Victoria Demirier, General Manager at The Sidings, said: “Events like this bring history to life and reflect the sense of togetherness we enjoy here every day, learning something new, sharing good company and enjoying a slice of cake.”

Alexandra Johnson, Sales and Marketing Director for Adlington Retirement Living, said: “Our RNLI event was a resounding success and very popular with our guests. Chris gave a fascinating presentation, and we’re grateful to him and all the volunteers who do such a wonderful job supporting our local community.”

Named Housing Scheme of the Year at the HealthInvestor Seniors Housing Awards 2023, and recognised as one of the best retirement communities in Britain by the Daily Mail earlier this year, The Sidings offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments together with a restaurant, homeowners’ lounge, coffee lounge, hair salon, therapy suite and landscaped gardens, all designed to support the independence, well-being and happiness of its homeowners.

